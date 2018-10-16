O
Feb 9, 2019
一部完了できないレクチャーがありますが、内容自体はGCPの全容を手を動かしながら把握できるため、o素晴らしいものであると感じました。
Apr 26, 2020
独学で一部ずつ学習してきたものが体系的に学べ、知らなかった部分やGCPの機能のつながりが明瞭になりました。
By Go A•
Oct 16, 2018
Qwiklabs とうまく同期されず、サポートに問い合わせる必要があった。
内容はよかったので残念。
By Osanaimasahiro•
Feb 10, 2019
By 西尾啓•
Apr 26, 2020
By akiho t•
May 15, 2020
Wide topics covered in compact and practical way.
By Ravi K P•
Nov 9, 2018
Lab assignments tracking and status completion was not upto the expectations. Due to name differences in the names given during lab, it was keeping course was incomplete.
By Pierre L M•
Sep 22, 2019
Good overall, but some things are already done in the "How google does ML" course
By JONGDAE P•
Oct 2, 2019
fantastic experience for me! Thank you so much!!
By Shirahama R•
Jun 22, 2019
Great course for begginer
By h t•
May 13, 2022
it's fun for me to do.
By Yuki T•
Sep 23, 2018
GCP初心者だったのでちょうどよかった。
By Jesús A•
Jul 19, 2019
Excellent course
By ARPIT S•
Aug 19, 2021
well and good
By 美容と健康のくまおじさん。•
Feb 16, 2022
no done
By Mary F•
Oct 2, 2018
The course is very good.
I had challenge with the quizes as they are in Japanese with no subtitles. I had to translate from Japanese to English in order to take the quizes.
Also, a more clear step-by-step lab would have helped. In some cases, for example the Datalab, the video starts right off in datalab without the step of creating it. Just took longer to get through it.
Thank you.
By 飯塚孝好•
May 17, 2020
GCPのBig Data関連ソリューションを概観し、実際に試すことができて、非常に有用だった。
By Hiroyuki C•
Dec 10, 2018
多少ガイダンスによくわからない箇所があったが、全体としては楽しかったです。
By RyouSatou•
May 14, 2022
Good Course
By Keisuke Y•
May 30, 2020
Great introduction for cloud beginner, but lab on actual GCP is a bit too easy for me
By 上種義之•
May 10, 2020
ラボのマニュアルが正しくなかったり、手順が不親切なところもあります。
もう少し完成度を上げてもらいたいところです。