Chevron Left
Back to Google Cloud Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals 日本語版

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Google Cloud Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals 日本語版 by Google Cloud

4.5
stars
193 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

この 2 週間の速習オンデマンド コースでは、Google Cloud Platform（GCP）のビッグデータ機能と機械学習機能を紹介します。Google Cloud Platform の概要を簡単に説明した後、データ処理機能について詳しく説明します。 このコースを修了すると、受講者は次のことができるようになります。 • Google Cloud Platform のビッグデータと機械学習に関係する主要プロダクトの目的と価値を理解する • Cloud SQL と Cloud Dataproc を使用して既存の MySQL と Hadoop、Pig、Spark、Hive のワークロードを Google Cloud Platform に移行する • BigQuery と Cloud Datalab を使用してインタラクティブなデータ解析を実行する • Cloud SQL、Bigtable、Datastore のいずれかを選択する • TensorFlow を使用してニューラル ネットワークをトレーニングし、利用する • Google Cloud Platform のさまざまなデータ処理プロダクトについて理解し、選択する このコースは、次の 1 つ以上の分野で 1 年程度の経験がある方を対象としています。 • SQL などの一般的なクエリ言語 • 抽出、変換、読み込みの操作 • データ モデリング • 機械学習または統計 • Python でのプログラミング Google アカウントに関する注意点: • 現在 Google サービスは中国では使用できません。...

Top reviews

O

Feb 9, 2019

一部完了できないレクチャーがありますが、内容自体はGCPの全容を手を動かしながら把握できるため、o素晴らしいものであると感じました。

NN

Apr 26, 2020

独学で一部ずつ学習してきたものが体系的に学べ、知らなかった部分やGCPの機能のつながりが明瞭になりました。

Filter by:

1 - 19 of 19 Reviews for Google Cloud Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals 日本語版

By Go A

Oct 16, 2018

Qwiklabs とうまく同期されず、サポートに問い合わせる必要があった。

内容はよかったので残念。

By Osanaimasahiro

Feb 10, 2019

一部完了できないレクチャーがありますが、内容自体はGCPの全容を手を動かしながら把握できるため、o素晴らしいものであると感じました。

By 西尾啓

Apr 26, 2020

独学で一部ずつ学習してきたものが体系的に学べ、知らなかった部分やGCPの機能のつながりが明瞭になりました。

By akiho t

May 15, 2020

Wide topics covered in compact and practical way.

By Ravi K P

Nov 9, 2018

Lab assignments tracking and status completion was not upto the expectations. Due to name differences in the names given during lab, it was keeping course was incomplete.

By Pierre L M

Sep 22, 2019

Good overall, but some things are already done in the "How google does ML" course

By JONGDAE P

Oct 2, 2019

fantastic experience for me! Thank you so much!!

By Shirahama R

Jun 22, 2019

Great course for begginer

By h t

May 13, 2022

it's fun for me to do.

By Yuki T

Sep 23, 2018

GCP初心者だったのでちょうどよかった。

By Jesús A

Jul 19, 2019

Excellent course

By ARPIT S

Aug 19, 2021

well and good

By 美容と健康のくまおじさん。

Feb 16, 2022

n​o done

By Mary F

Oct 2, 2018

The course is very good.

I had challenge with the quizes as they are in Japanese with no subtitles. I had to translate from Japanese to English in order to take the quizes.

Also, a more clear step-by-step lab would have helped. In some cases, for example the Datalab, the video starts right off in datalab without the step of creating it. Just took longer to get through it.

Thank you.

By 飯塚孝好

May 17, 2020

GCPのBig Data関連ソリューションを概観し、実際に試すことができて、非常に有用だった。

By Hiroyuki C

Dec 10, 2018

多少ガイダンスによくわからない箇所があったが、全体としては楽しかったです。

By RyouSatou

May 14, 2022

Good Course

By Keisuke Y

May 30, 2020

Great introduction for cloud beginner, but lab on actual GCP is a bit too easy for me

By 上種義之

May 10, 2020

ラボのマニュアルが正しくなかったり、手順が不親切なところもあります。

もう少し完成度を上げてもらいたいところです。

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder