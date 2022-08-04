이 과정에서는 데이터-AI 수명 주기를 지원하는 Google Cloud 빅데이터 및 머신러닝 제품과 서비스를 소개합니다. Google Cloud에서 Vertex AI를 사용하여 빅데이터 파이프라인 및 머신러닝 모델을 빌드하는 프로세스, 문제점 및 이점을 살펴봅니다.
About this Course
What you will learn
Google Cloud의 데이터에서 AI로 이어지는 수명 주기와 주요 빅데이터 및 머신러닝 제품 알아보기
Dataflow 및 Pub/Sub로 스트리밍 파이프라인 설계하기
BigQuery로 대규모 빅데이터 분석
Google Cloud에서 머신러닝 솔루션을 빌드하는 여러 옵션 알아보기
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
14 minutes to complete
과정 소개
14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete
Google Cloud의 빅데이터 및 머신러닝
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
스트리밍 데이터를 위한 데이터 엔지니어링
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
BigQuery를 사용한 빅데이터
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Google Cloud의 머신러닝 옵션
1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Vertex AI를 사용한 머신러닝 워크플로
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
4 minutes to complete
과정 요약
4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
