Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • Google Cloud의 데이터에서 AI로 이어지는 수명 주기와 주요 빅데이터 및 머신러닝 제품 알아보기

  • Dataflow 및 Pub/Sub로 스트리밍 파이프라인 설계하기

  • BigQuery로 대규모 빅데이터 분석

  • Google Cloud에서 머신러닝 솔루션을 빌드하는 여러 옵션 알아보기

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
14 minutes to complete

과정 소개

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Google Cloud의 빅데이터 및 머신러닝

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

스트리밍 데이터를 위한 데이터 엔지니어링

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

BigQuery를 사용한 빅데이터

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Google Cloud의 머신러닝 옵션

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Vertex AI를 사용한 머신러닝 워크플로

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
4 minutes to complete

과정 요약

4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)

