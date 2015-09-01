About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Se familiariser avec Identity and Access Management (IAM) et administrer la gestion de l'authentification et des accès pour des ressources

  • Découvrir les différents services de stockage des données de Google Cloud et en implémenter quelques-uns

  • Gérer et examiner la facturation des ressources Google Cloud

  • Surveiller des ressources Google Cloud à l'aide de la suite Google Cloud Operations

Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
French

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Présentation

18 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Services de stockage et de base de données

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Gestion des ressources

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 24 min)

