Production Machine Learning Systems - Español
Production Machine Learning Systems - Español

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Comparación del entrenamiento y la inferencia estáticos y dinámicos

  • Administración de dependencias de modelo

  • Organización de un entrenamiento distribuido para tolerancia a errores, replicación y más

  • Exportación de modelos para la portabilidad

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 6 modules in this course

En este módulo, se verá un avance de los temas que se abordan en el curso y cómo usar Qwiklabs para completar cada uno de tus labs con Google Cloud.

What's included

2 videos

En este módulo, se explorará qué más necesita hacer un sistema de AA de producción y cómo satisfacer esas necesidades. Verás cómo tomar decisiones de diseño importantes y de alto nivel en torno al entrenamiento y la entrega del modelo para obtener el perfil de rendimiento correcto para tu modelo.

What's included

10 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

En este módulo, aprenderás a reconocer las formas en que el modelo depende de los datos, a tomar decisiones de ingeniería conscientes con el costo, a determinar cuándo revertir los modelos a versiones anteriores, a depurar las causas del comportamiento observado del modelo y a implementar una canalización que sea inmune a un tipo de dependencia.

What's included

14 videos1 reading1 quiz3 app items

En este módulo, identificarás las consideraciones de rendimiento para los modelos de aprendizaje automático. No todos los modelos de aprendizaje automático son idénticos. En el caso de ciertos modelos, el enfoque está en mejorar el rendimiento de E/S y, en el caso de otros, está en obtener una mayor velocidad de procesamiento.

What's included

14 videos1 reading1 quiz2 app items

Comprende las herramientas y los sistemas disponibles, y cuándo debes aprovechar los modelos híbridos de aprendizaje automático.

What's included

7 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

Vínculos a los PDF de todos los módulos

What's included

1 video2 readings

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Google Cloud

