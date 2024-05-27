Gemini in Google Docs - 한국어

Google Workspace를 위한 Gemini는 사용자에게 생성형 AI 기능에 대한 액세스를 제공하는 부가기능입니다. 이 과정은 동영상 강의, 실습, 실제 사례를 사용하여 Google Docs의 Gemini가 제공하는 기능을 상세하게 살펴봅니다. 학습자는 Gemini를 사용하여 프롬프트를 바탕으로 텍스트 콘텐츠를 생성하는 방법을 확인하게 됩니다. 또한, 이미 작성한 텍스트를 Gemini로 수정하는 방법을 알아봅니다. 이러한 Gemini 활용을 통해 전체적인 생산성을 향상할 수 있습니다. 이 과정을 완료하면 Google Docs의 Gemini를 자신 있게 활용하여 텍스트 콘텐츠를 향상할 수 있는 지식과 기술을 얻게 됩니다.
Gemini를 사용하여 텍스트 콘텐츠를 생성합니다.
Gemini를 사용하여 텍스트 콘텐츠를 수정합니다.
Gemini를 사용하여 문서의 맞춤법, 문법, 스타일을 교정하고 단어 선택을 점검합니다.
Google Workspace를 위한 Gemini는 고객에게 Google Workspace의 생성형 AI 기능을 제공하는 부가기능입니다. 이 미니 과정에서는 Gemini의 주요 기능을 알아보고 Google Workspace에서 Gemini를 사용하여 생산성과 효율성을 향상할 수 있는 방법을 살펴봅니다.
