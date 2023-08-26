このコースでは、Google Cloud 向けに Terraform を使用する方法の概要を説明します。このコースを受講すると、Terraform を使用して Infrastructure as Code を実装し、その主要な特性と機能を使って Google Cloud インフラストラクチャを作成および管理する方法について説明できるようになります。
Getting Started with Terraform for Google Cloud - 日本語版
Taught in Japanese
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Infrastructure as Code のビジネスニーズ、環境でそれを利用することのメリットを確認する。
Terraform の特性と機能を説明できるようにする。
Terraform のリソース、変数、出力値を使用して、Google Cloud インフラストラクチャ リソースを作成する。
Terraform モジュールを使用して、再利用可能な構成を構築する。
There are 7 modules in this course
このセクションでは、Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure コースの受講者向けにコースの構成と目標をおおまかに説明します。
What's included
1 video
これは、Terraform のビジネスニーズについて説明する導入用のモジュールです。まず、Terraform の基本概念である Infrastructure as Code（IaC）について大まかに説明します。続けて、Google Cloud で Terraform を IaC ツールとして使用する方法を説明し、その特長とメリットについて解説します。さらに、Terraform のコード行に基づいて Google Cloud 上で実際のインフラストラクチャが構築される仕組みを見ていきます。
What's included
5 videos1 quiz
このモジュールでは、HashiCorp Configuration Language について紹介し、Terraform 構成の作成に関連する用語と概念について説明します。また、Terraform 構成の管理に関連するいくつかの重要な Terraform コマンドについても説明します。このモジュールを完了すると、各コードブロックの意味を解釈したり、Terraform 内で基本構成ファイルを作成したり、いくつかの重要な Terraform コマンドの目的について説明したりできるようになります。Validator ツールとは何かを理解することもできます。
What's included
9 videos1 quiz1 app item
このモジュールでは、リソース、変数、出力リソースについて詳しく説明します。始めに、リソースを使用してインフラストラクチャ コードを作成する方法を確認します。次に、Terraform でリソース内の依存関係に対処する方法を見ていきます。これまではハードコードされたリソース引数を使ってリソースを作成する方法を説明してきましたが、今回は、変数を使用して所定の構成をパラメータ化する方法を説明します。構成内で変数を宣言、定義、使用するための構文を詳しく確認します。続いて、出力値を使用して、リソースの属性をリソース宣言の外部にエクスポートする方法を説明します。最後に、Terraform Registry と Cloud Foundation Toolkit を利用してコードの作成を単純化する方法を確認します。
What's included
10 videos1 quiz1 app item
このモジュールでは、モジュールの定義、公開レジストリからモジュールを使用する方法、モジュールを使用して構成を再利用する方法、入力変数を使用して構成をパラメータ化する方法、出力値を使用してモジュール外のリソース属性にアクセスする方法について説明します。
What's included
8 videos1 quiz1 app item
このモジュールでは、最初に Terraform の状態について概要を示します。その後、Terraform の状態を保存するさまざまな方法を学びます。モジュールの後半では、状態ファイルをリモート ロケーションに保存するメリットについて確認します。状態ファイルを保存できるリモート ロケーションは多数ありますが、このモジュールでは、その中から Google Cloud Storage バケットに保存する方法を説明します。モジュールの最後には、状態ファイルを扱う際のベスト プラクティスについて学習します。
What's included
6 videos1 quiz1 app item
この最後のセクションでは、このコースで学習した内容を振り返ります。
What's included
1 video
