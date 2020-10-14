Chevron Left
Students will learn the key principles of public procurement with public entities, including national international organizations. This course also illustrates practical examples and models on understanding the processes and procedurals of public procurement. Through the course, students will learn practical information such as registering as vendors and finding and bidding for opportunities. Week 1 : Global Public Procurement Introduction Week 2 : WTO, GPA, FTA, and Procurement Regulations Week 3 : U.S. Government Procurement Market & Regulations Week 4 : US SBA, GSA MAS/VA Contract Process & Procedural Week 5 : UN public Procurement Week 6 : Business Development Strategy for Global Public Procurement...

By Joshua A

Oct 14, 2020

Highly educative course. I however, recommend that the general principles regarding public procurement should be the focus of the future version of this course rather than the focus on what pertains in the US and the UN. That said, the course was very educative.

By Michel B

Jan 2, 2021

The course is very interesting, informative, and educative. It provides a lot of information and tips for people intending to undergo into a public procurement or work in the field with a UN agency or US federal government agency.

By Hem R B

May 24, 2021

As I have worked with UN system, I found the course is very informative and helpful to develop skills and career development in UN Procurement system, supply chain system as well as contract management.

By binod s

Nov 5, 2020

I learned many things about the global procurement, its preparation, criteria, process, procurements etc. in details. Prof.Manki Kim is awsome.

By Ruhul A T

Nov 1, 2020

Very Helpful. Thank you sir!

By NSHEMEREIRWE S

Mar 11, 2021

excellent course

By Pierre S

Dec 8, 2020

I wish this course covered more information and regulations in Europe, as it was mainly focusing on the US.

By Mustapha U

Nov 19, 2021

The course "Global Public Procurement" is really beneficial to people like me, it gives more opportunity to understand and aprehend the impact of procurement globally. This will allow me to serve as technical adviser in the field of Global Public Procurement.

By Motaher H

Feb 11, 2022

This is a very wonderful course on GPP, at least I learned a lot of things here. I acknowledge the patience and hard work of the instructor.

By Martin H G

Sep 27, 2021

E​xcelente curso me ayuda a comprender un poco mas este mundo de la cadena de suministros

By Laila S A H

Nov 10, 2021

Good to have this course

By Sylvia K

Apr 6, 2022

The course was perfect

By ELMER P M P

Sep 28, 2021

thank you

By Ikip L

Apr 27, 2022

F​irst time learning online and i am impressed, good job by the facilitator and thanks to Coursera for the platform and opportunity to study from the comfort of my home.

By kunireddy s

Mar 10, 2022

More present day examples make the course more useful

By Mohamed A

Dec 5, 2021

very good

