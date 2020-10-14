BS
Nov 4, 2020
I learned many things about the global procurement, its preparation, criteria, process, procurements etc. in details. Prof.Manki Kim is awsome.
MH
Feb 10, 2022
This is a very wonderful course on GPP, at least I learned a lot of things here. I acknowledge the patience and hard work of the instructor.
By Joshua A•
Oct 14, 2020
Highly educative course. I however, recommend that the general principles regarding public procurement should be the focus of the future version of this course rather than the focus on what pertains in the US and the UN. That said, the course was very educative.
By Michel B•
Jan 2, 2021
The course is very interesting, informative, and educative. It provides a lot of information and tips for people intending to undergo into a public procurement or work in the field with a UN agency or US federal government agency.
By Hem R B•
May 24, 2021
As I have worked with UN system, I found the course is very informative and helpful to develop skills and career development in UN Procurement system, supply chain system as well as contract management.
By binod s•
Nov 5, 2020
I learned many things about the global procurement, its preparation, criteria, process, procurements etc. in details. Prof.Manki Kim is awsome.
By Ruhul A T•
Nov 1, 2020
Very Helpful. Thank you sir!
By NSHEMEREIRWE S•
Mar 11, 2021
excellent course
By Pierre S•
Dec 8, 2020
I wish this course covered more information and regulations in Europe, as it was mainly focusing on the US.
By Mustapha U•
Nov 19, 2021
The course "Global Public Procurement" is really beneficial to people like me, it gives more opportunity to understand and aprehend the impact of procurement globally. This will allow me to serve as technical adviser in the field of Global Public Procurement.
By Motaher H•
Feb 11, 2022
This is a very wonderful course on GPP, at least I learned a lot of things here. I acknowledge the patience and hard work of the instructor.
By Martin H G•
Sep 27, 2021
Excelente curso me ayuda a comprender un poco mas este mundo de la cadena de suministros
By Laila S A H•
Nov 10, 2021
Good to have this course
By Sylvia K•
Apr 6, 2022
The course was perfect
By ELMER P M P•
Sep 28, 2021
thank you
By Ikip L•
Apr 27, 2022
First time learning online and i am impressed, good job by the facilitator and thanks to Coursera for the platform and opportunity to study from the comfort of my home.
By kunireddy s•
Mar 10, 2022
More present day examples make the course more useful
By Mohamed A•
Dec 5, 2021
very good