Students will learn the key principles of public procurement with public entities, including national international organizations. This course also illustrates practical examples and models on understanding the processes and procedurals of public procurement. Through the course, students will learn practical information such as registering as vendors and finding and bidding for opportunities.
Global Public Procurement
No background necessary
- Procurement
- Global Procurement
- Procurement Principles
- Procurement Contracts
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
- 5 stars71.69%
- 4 stars18.86%
- 3 stars7.54%
- 1 star1.88%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL PUBLIC PROCUREMENT
First time learning online and i am impressed, good job by the facilitator and thanks to Coursera for the platform and opportunity to study from the comfort of my home.
More present day examples make the course more useful
I learned many things about the global procurement, its preparation, criteria, process, procurements etc. in details. Prof.Manki Kim is awsome.
This is a very wonderful course on GPP, at least I learned a lot of things here. I acknowledge the patience and hard work of the instructor.
