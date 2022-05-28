このコースでは、Transformation with Google Cloud コースで学んだ知識を基に、テクノロジーの視点から組織の変革をたどっていきます。具体的には、Google Cloud のテクノロジーを利用して組織のデジタル変革を実現する方法を、5 つのカテゴリ（IT インフラストラクチャのモダナイゼーション、チームでビジネス向けアプリケーションを開発する方法のアップグレード、機械学習と人工知能を活用して新しい価値を築く方法、G Suite などのクラウドベースの生産性向上ツールの使用が働き方の変革に不可欠な理由、クラウドベースの IT インフラストラクチャへの変更に伴うコスト管理の利点と課題）に分類して説明します。
Google Cloud Product Fundamentals 日本語版Google Cloud
About this Course
What you will learn
Describe some of the key ways an organization can modernize its infrastructure modernization with Google Cloud technology.
Explain Google Cloud's recommended patterns for modernizing and developing applications and how Google Cloud Platform services can help.
Explain what is meant by the term "machine learning" and identify good use cases for it.
Explain the common challenges when it comes to cloud cost management and recommended best practices to address these challenges.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Google Cloud Product Fundamentals へようこそ
このモジュールでは最初のインストラクターを紹介し、このコースの構成と、以降のモジュールの内容を大まかに説明します。
モジュール 1: Google Cloud Platform（GCP）による IT インフラストラクチャのモダナイゼーション
このモジュールでは、従来の会社の IT インフラストラクチャをモダナイズする価値と、ビジネス プロフェッショナルが各自の目標を達成するためにパブリック クラウド プロバイダを利用するさまざまな方法について説明します。また、Google Cloud Platform（GCP）が一般的なサイバー セキュリティの懸念事項にどのように対処しているか説明し、GCP のコンピューティング ソリューションとこれらのソリューションが組織にもたらすメリットについて紹介します。
モジュール 2: Google Cloud Platform（GCP）でのアプリケーション開発
前のモジュールでは GCP によるインフラストラクチャのモダナイゼーションを取り上げました。このモジュールでは、GCP によるアプリケーションのモダナイゼーションと構築について説明します。アプリケーションにはデータが必要です。そのため、このモジュールではデータ ストレージの重要な側面を取り上げ、GCP のさまざまなストレージ サービスとデータベース サービスについて説明します。
モジュール 3: 人工知能と機械学習によるビジネス変革
このモジュールでは、「機械学習」という用語の意味について説明します。機械学習モデルのトレーニングにおけるデータの役割とデータ品質の要件に焦点を当て、さまざまな業界における一般的な機械学習のユースケースを紹介します。最後に、GCP で機械学習プロジェクトをサポートする方法について説明します。
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.