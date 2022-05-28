About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • Describe some of the key ways an organization can modernize its infrastructure modernization with Google Cloud technology.

  • Explain Google Cloud's recommended patterns for modernizing and developing applications and how Google Cloud Platform services can help.

  • Explain what is meant by the term "machine learning" and identify good use cases for it.

  • Explain the common challenges when it comes to cloud cost management and recommended best practices to address these challenges.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
Japanese

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Google Cloud Product Fundamentals へようこそ

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

モジュール 1: Google Cloud Platform（GCP）による IT インフラストラクチャのモダナイゼーション

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

モジュール 2: Google Cloud Platform（GCP）でのアプリケーション開発

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

モジュール 3: 人工知能と機械学習によるビジネス変革

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder