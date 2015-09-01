About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Japanese
Japanese

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Getting Started with Google Kubernetes Engine へようこそ

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

コンテナと Docker の概要

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min)
2 hours to complete

Kubernetes の基礎

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min)
2 hours to complete

Kubernetes へのデプロイ

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min)
5 hours to complete

継続的デリバリー パイプラインの作成

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min)

