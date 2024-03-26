Starweaver
Grow with AI: Your AI-driven Growth Marketing strategy
Starweaver

Grow with AI: Your AI-driven Growth Marketing strategy

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Thalita Milan

Instructor: Thalita Milan

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop an AI-powered Growth Marketing strategy that increases customer engagement and sales.

  • Utilize AI in creating efficient and result-oriented marketing tactics for each stage of the customer’s journey.

  • Implement AI tools for enhancing business growth and achieving revenue targets.

  • Analyze and apply AI insights to optimize marketing efforts and ROI.

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

In Module 1, delve into how AI transforms growth strategies, enhances market understanding, and optimizes the customer journey, setting the foundation for tangible business growth.

What's included

10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 2 focuses on mastering AI for crafting targeted communication through effective email list building. Explore practical demonstrations using CRM tools to segment leads and create targeted strategies.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 3 focuses on leveraging AI to nurture leads effectively, enhance personalization, and increase customer retention and advocacy through automation and innovative strategies.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 4 equips you with the tools to enhance your Growth Marketing strategy using AI-driven analytics, enabling you to decode marketing success, refine strategies, and navigate ethical considerations for sustainable growth.

What's included

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Thalita Milan
Starweaver
1 Course127 learners

