This innovative course explores the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Growth Marketing, equipping participants with the knowledge and skills to leverage AI for crafting innovative marketing strategies and optimizing campaigns. Participants will delve into how AI reshapes marketing approaches and contributes significantly to achieving key business objectives, preparing them to thrive in the dynamic digital marketing landscape.
Grow with AI: Your AI-driven Growth Marketing strategy
Develop an AI-powered Growth Marketing strategy that increases customer engagement and sales.
Utilize AI in creating efficient and result-oriented marketing tactics for each stage of the customer’s journey.
Implement AI tools for enhancing business growth and achieving revenue targets.
Analyze and apply AI insights to optimize marketing efforts and ROI.
March 2024
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
In Module 1, delve into how AI transforms growth strategies, enhances market understanding, and optimizes the customer journey, setting the foundation for tangible business growth.
10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 2 focuses on mastering AI for crafting targeted communication through effective email list building. Explore practical demonstrations using CRM tools to segment leads and create targeted strategies.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 3 focuses on leveraging AI to nurture leads effectively, enhance personalization, and increase customer retention and advocacy through automation and innovative strategies.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 4 equips you with the tools to enhance your Growth Marketing strategy using AI-driven analytics, enabling you to decode marketing success, refine strategies, and navigate ethical considerations for sustainable growth.
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
