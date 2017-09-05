QM
Sep 4, 2017
谢谢杨教授在Coursera上开设这门语法课，我通过这个课程的学习，学到了很多东西。杨教授的讲解很好，很认真，也很清晰。不足之处就是只有汉语字幕，我的一些汉语不太好的朋友，说听不太懂。习题的数量太多了，难度有点大，希望以后可以改进。推荐大家学习这门课程。
Aug 19, 2017
终于完成了《现代汉语核心语法》课程，老师讲解的内容很实用，学完之后汉语有了很大的提升，不过课后习题有的有点难，希望题目可以简单一些。题的数量也有点多了，少一点就好了。谢谢老师，您辛苦了！！！
Sep 5, 2017
Aug 20, 2017
Jul 12, 2020
This course gives a comprehensive introduction to Chinese grammar, and the lectures should be enjoyable to anyone interested in diving deeply into the structure of Chinese grammar or getting a refresher of previously-learned material. The only low point of the course is that sometimes the quiz questions seemed to deviate slightly from the video lectures. Overall, still a great way to improve proficiency in the language and build up vocabulary for discussing Chinese grammar in Chinese. Thanks Peking University for offering the course!
Nov 1, 2019
很高興在無意中從 Coursera 找到了這門課程。對於一位以漢語為第一語言，但從未以這般系統性與架構性的方式來學習其核心語法的我來說，這門課是極佳的入門。學習之後讓我對於漢語語法有更深一層的理解與體會，也可藉此校正我於日常口語或書寫上常會犯的語法錯誤。課程編排的部份很感謝楊教授在有限的時間內，儘量地將內容安排的紮實緊湊，也給予很好的說明範例。我唯一想建議的是在測驗的部份。由於系統的設定比較制式，所以輸入的答案一定要完全符合系統預設值才會正確，若稍有些微的差異，如：輸入的語言為繁體中文或者標逗有誤等時，反饋的答案就會顯示為錯誤。不知這方面的設定，可否改為稍微彈性些？另外，在第十一週、課時2的測驗中，第一題的問答可否改為只有一個，因為系統有其預設的答案，若其中之一為錯誤，則顯示的反饋就只有錯誤，但不知是兩者中的哪一個。以上，為本人於這兩個月中學習的心得，略述一下做為學習後的反饋。
Nov 16, 2017
我根本没有机会去北京语言大学学习汉语。首先我汉语水平不高，接着汉语语法太复杂了， 然后每天坐巴士到大学学汉语对我来说不是舒服的事。现在，在越南，除非学习成绩很好，一个学习汉语的大学生毕业后很难找到好工作的。教汉语的薪水也不高，所以在越南当汉语老师不是太理想。越南人不喜欢学汉语的。如果逛个个胡志明市的书店，也找不着一本汉语书。汉语报纸也不许卖的。
Nov 1, 2020
The course is intense, but worth it. This course can serve as a review as well as a learning tool for those who wants to focus on Chinese Grammar alone. A little advice, do research on the side while taking the course. Look for more examples in reading actual Chinese articles.
Apr 26, 2020
Trash
Nov 9, 2021
Learning Chinese grammar is hard but the course offers the usage and comparison of each part of speech, sentence constituent, single sentence, complex sentence, discourse, expression method. This course is better taken after HSK 6.
Oct 15, 2019
This course helped me to understand Chinese grammar, but not still that clear though. My chinese friend told me that I didn't have to learn grammar becasue no loc
Mar 4, 2020
This course gave me an incredible boost in my understanding of grammar and also new words and phrases. My Chinese has improved so much! :-)
Jan 7, 2022
这门课很好用，也很有趣，虽然有一些错误的答案，一些难的课，但是很值得学习
Jan 28, 2020
解说的非常清楚，尤其运用了很多的例子。
Sep 1, 2021
老师教学内容非常丰富，收获良多。
Aug 26, 2021
非常感谢老师
Apr 28, 2020
很有意思
Jul 22, 2019
谢谢你们
Jun 18, 2018
老师讲得
Feb 3, 2022
Worst Input (answer) question that is issue! because i don't hace chinese keyboards