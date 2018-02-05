D
Oct 18, 2017
从基础讲起，到各种方向。最好的是，从很多方面介绍了python的用处很适合初学者来此寻找方向！\n\nStart from the basics and go in all directions.Best of all, in many ways, the use of python is well suited for beginners to find directions!
WD
May 28, 2017
It is a good course. Starting from the very basic part, the course is suitable for beginner. Those methods that are introduced in the course are all useful, without redundant part.
By leo•
Feb 5, 2018
首先感谢大壮老师。老师的课程对于我收获非常大。不但让我学会了数据分析的基础知识，同时还从多个领域拓宽了应用的视野。真的是收益匪浅。我是计算机专业的学生，因此非常热切的希望大壮老师能有更多的课程推出，非常期待。。不过有一点要给老师吐槽下，非计算机专业的，后两周的课程，恐怕真的是听不懂。
By Alex l•
May 31, 2019
当第一次学习时，没有坚持。后来有空一次性学完时，同时搜索其他材料，发现这个课程讲的还是比较全，而且有用的。
By 顾姚瑜•
Mar 12, 2018
虽然还是有所欠缺，但是已经是国内MOOC中制作水平较高的了，为母校和大壮老师的团队打Call！
希望以后能在以下方面有所改进：
1.在每一次视频课结束后就添加一次阅读材料，而不是每一小单元结束后才是大段的阅读材料，因为原先那样不利于调动阅读材料的积极性 ，也不利于与视频课配合；
2.最后期末测试内容太多了，且很多是概念性的，说实话已经记不住了。。。（可能是我太笨或者不够认真）可否适当把题目向前挪，也就是把部分题目在此前每个大单元测试中就测掉；
3.可否最终设计一个填空型的编程题目，这个题目可以涉及此前讲过的很多知识；当然这个测试需要大壮老师进行一些指导说明，比如大概可以选择哪些函数、什么循环结构
最后，非常希望NJU、大壮老师可以制作更多精良的MOOC，成为国内大学MOOC的领先者！
By 王博康•
Jun 22, 2018
终于完成啦！哈哈哈大壮老师太可爱了。嗯，作为我第一个完成的网课，我要和大家分享一些看法。课程难度：偏高。 我是学商科的（完全0基础），自认为理科并不能算弱。但要跟上课程还是要费很大工夫的。说实在不太建议完全没有编程基础的同学来学，也可能是我个人太弱了吧。但有一些编程的基础概念完全没有提及，是需要同学在课后自己补的，这一部分可以说非常折磨人了。一节课10分钟几个概念，我经常翻来覆去要听好多好多遍，建议同学自己补练习题，不然真的很难跟上。老师：一百昏啊一百昏，我都成了大壮老师的粉丝了(✧◡✧)课程设置：我觉得设置的太全了，以至于刚对request有点感觉，啪，过了；刚对data frame有点感觉，啪，又过了。。。而且个人觉得最后一部分实在太快，可以考虑删去GUI这一部分，先把基础打牢比较适合我们这类以实用为目的的人综合：4.5❤ 老师加分加分，但是课程设置和难度有可以商榷的地方∠(°ゝ°)敬礼！谢谢老师带我领略到了编程的世界！感谢！
By Xiaolong C•
Dec 26, 2016
刚刚学习结束, 还留了一个GUI的大项目没做完, 先考完了试. 个人觉得第四周开始难度比较大, 聚类分析这些我找了统计的教科书复习了才明白. 第五周的GUI部分其实难度蛮大的, 这部分讲解不太够, 最后做项目我想模仿老师的做都感觉很吃力...
总的下来, 感觉主要学习的是python编程的基本, DataFrame这个数据结构相关的操作和很基本的统计分析.
总结: 这是一门合格的Python在数据应用方面的入门课.
By LIU W•
Jun 3, 2017
That's a very useful and fundamantal class for a novice~Now I need to use Python to create my dissertation ~
By 陈宇•
Sep 12, 2015
我是学过coursera上“人人都懂的编程课”，然后学的这门课。这门课特点是言简意赅,包括常用的第三方库都介绍到了，如果听起来有困难，可以先学一下“人人都懂的编程课”，那门课非常基础。
By Li Z•
Dec 19, 2017
The professor is really good, with interesting explanation and easy-to-understand examples. And the content of the course is really rich with a wide range of applications of Python. The only little problem for a beginner like me is that maybe there is too much information in this one single course and sometimes I can't really master the skills in one sector. It will be better if the course can be split into several parts with more profound explanation and more exercises to practice.
By Sue Y•
Jul 29, 2017
Very good course for getting started with basic Python. Not too slow. The tutor has good sense of humor - the content is not boring at all. The exercises are helpful for understanding what you have learnt. Not too easy or too difficult. I have never done Python before and got 100% mark. I will do more Python because this course has given me a good start. Look forward to the other related courses coming up!
By Wang Y•
Feb 1, 2018
很好的课程，帮助我短时间可以掌握了许多基础知识。
很好的老师，努力精简而全面地阐述了基本知识，还附加了很多自己写的示例程序，很有用！
Someone in the comment said, "The comments are all praise because Chinese people have a tradition of respecting their teachers and they certainly will not give any bad reviews to the teachers." Reading this, I think this person has never been to a university.
By Justin Y•
May 20, 2018
课程很棒！老师讲的很好，课程资源也很详细，学到了很多Python知识，如果南京大学和张老师还会推出其他课程，还会去上的！
The course is quite useful and great! I've learned a lot about python via this course. I'd recommend this course to my classmates and my friends. I will attend more courses if given by Nanjing University and prof.Zhang!
By Shuai C•
Oct 22, 2016
1.Main topics about python has been explained clearly
2. The tests after lessons are supposed to be answered & re-examined and can be confirmed independently with Python(x,y)
3. The final application is funny.
4. Look forward for more lessons like this.
5. Thanks for sharing.
By Weisi D•
Mar 4, 2018
Very helpful! introductory course! It triggers my interest in data analysis. Great thanks to the whole teaching team and Prof.Dazhuang for all the effort! You made this course so friendly to a beginner;) I really enjoy taking this course and also prof's bonus surprise!
By reneryu•
Mar 4, 2016
This introductory course is fairly detailed and with depth. I have used Python for a while, but still I feel this course is a nice review to revisit basics in Python. It is a pity that it's only in Chinese and there aren't hands on programming projects but only quiz.
By yuji w•
Oct 4, 2017
great to see Chinese speakers to offer python couses on coursera and it is a great eye openner for python. It touches all aspect of the python, give you an panarama view of the very popular programming language.
By Hao X•
Nov 19, 2016
A nice course for Python beginner or even Programming beginner, but not suitable for a professional developer, most of the concepts are too basic, the SciPy lectures are complicate to me though.
By 黄晖 D•
Oct 19, 2017
从基础讲起，到各种方向。最好的是，从很多方面介绍了python的用处很适合初学者来此寻找方向！
Start from the basics and go in all directions.Best of all, in many ways, the use of python is well suited for beginners to find directions!
By Wenzhi D•
May 29, 2017
It is a good course. Starting from the very basic part, the course is suitable for beginner. Those methods that are introduced in the course are all useful, without redundant part.
By Wen Y•
Dec 27, 2016
Miss Zhang Li is so fun and humorous, and her lectures are very easy to understand. By taking this course, i got a fundamental picture about using Python to analyze data.
By lin w•
Apr 12, 2021
总体来说在中文学习资料里算还行的入门课程，测验和作业的提交方式需要进一步完善，测验只能提交结果，许多课程是可以提交代码的。测验中填空部分内容每次都需要手写分隔符，而且经常还不一样，很多其他课程可以在嵌入式的形式下填写需要补充的代码内容。另外就是似乎随堂的测验有一个多选题答案有问题。
By PEIPEI Q•
Feb 23, 2017
This course is very great for me to learn how to use python to get data and analysis big data. Thanks for my great teacher Zhang Li.
By HAN R•
Feb 18, 2017
This course is really interesting! Something in week4 and week5 is relatively complex and we can explore more in this field later!
By Brian L•
Nov 27, 2020
It's a good course to introduce the usage in finance data analysis by python, though the contents are not more detailed enough.
By Xuetao H•
Mar 7, 2016
Awesome! I've taken Michigan's Python specialization, but I would say this course from Nanjing University is much better.
By Huang L•
Dec 15, 2015
The course teaches quite a lot of basic things of Python programming. It's quite helpful for beginners.