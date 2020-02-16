Chevron Left
This is the first course of a six part specialization.  You are STRONGLY encouraged to complete these courses in order as they are not individual independent courses, but part of a workflow where each course builds on the previous ones. This first course in the IBM AI Enterprise Workflow Certification specialization introduces you to the scope of the specialization and prerequisites.  Specifically, the courses in this specialization are meant for practicing data scientists who are knowledgeable about probability, statistics, linear algebra, and Python tooling for data science and machine learning.  A hypothetical streaming media company will be introduced as your new client.  You will be introduced to the concept of design thinking, IBMs framework for organizing large enterprise AI projects.  You will also be introduced to the basics of scientific thinking, because the quality that distinguishes a seasoned data scientist from a beginner is creative, scientific thinking.  Finally you will start your work for the hypothetical media company by understanding the data they have, and by building a data ingestion pipeline using Python and Jupyter notebooks.   By the end of this course you should be able to: 1.  Know the advantages of carrying out data science using a structured process 2.  Describe how the stages of design thinking correspond to the AI enterprise workflow 3.  Discuss several strategies used to prioritize business opportunities 4.  Explain where data science and data engineering have the most overlap in the AI workflow 5.  Explain the purpose of testing in data ingestion  6.  Describe the use case for sparse matrices as a target destination for data ingestion  7.  Know the initial steps that can be taken towards automation of data ingestion pipelines   Who should take this course? This course targets existing data science practitioners that have expertise building machine learning models, who want to deepen their skills on building and deploying AI in large enterprises. If you are an aspiring Data Scientist, this course is NOT for you as you need real world expertise to benefit from the content of these courses.   What skills should you have? It is assumed you have a solid understanding of the following topics prior to starting this course: Fundamental understanding of Linear Algebra; Understand sampling, probability theory, and probability distributions; Knowledge of descriptive and inferential statistical concepts; General understanding of machine learning techniques and best practices; Practiced understanding of Python and the packages commonly used in data science: NumPy, Pandas, matplotlib, scikit-learn; Familiarity with IBM Watson Studio; Familiarity with the design thinking process....

By Yifan Z

Feb 16, 2020

For all of these courses, no data source has been provided 100%. All of them have an issue and can not be used for the case study. Also for the second module, even no solution has been provided in the case-study-solution notebook. To be honest, the lectures didn't provide us enough material to deal with the course and I totally learn nothing from this course. It just wastes our time.

By Tracy P

Feb 22, 2020

Great course; would be better if the case study file was not broken (missing files, missing table in db, etc.)

By L L

Jan 10, 2020

Basic introduction to data ingestion pipeline.

By Jonathan V

May 23, 2020

The instructor has completely failed to create a course that works and does not adequately answer questions. There were so many errors in the week 2 data ingest notebook that even after I fixed things, there remained errors at the end that made it impossible to use and the instructor was never able to fix it (the key error since invoive_item_id doesn't exist). I learned nothing from this awful course.

By Armen M

Apr 11, 2020

Country table missing in lab db.The lab was failed.To Sad.

It was just waste a time.

By Nagendra P P

Aug 21, 2020

I am totally amazed with the course content. I have never such a well structured course like this. Key take aways. are: Every Video is short and crisp, and each video is followed by transcript with hyperlinks. If one watches the video, the transcript gives view point and hyperlinks really makes you ready for the quiz which is the following section. Every problem in the course, gives exposure to various methodologies and reason for using them. Finally, the notebooks which were shared both local version and Watson version. This in turn giving you liberty to use Cloud platform to get hands on. Great content, thank you

By Иокша Д С

Jan 31, 2021

everything was good explained even i didnt understand much because of my english. Thank you very much for such good course with notebooks and many related links.

By Paulo C C

Jan 3, 2021

Very helpful and good course to start my journey to AI Workflow - Thanks!

By Pascal U E

Feb 17, 2021

I love the practical business focus of your IBM! Keep doing great stuff

By Raja N

Jul 13, 2020

Brilliant Instructors and well Structured Course

By Neela M

Jul 17, 2020

Excellent Course with Practical Case STUDY.

By Oliver M R

Jun 23, 2020

Excelente curso, nos muestra lo esencial

By Dino H

Sep 16, 2021

Excellent and a bit challenging

By Laurent V

Jul 16, 2020

very efficient way of learning

By Yuliia H

Jul 28, 2020

Great! Like it so much!

By Julio C

Jul 10, 2020

Excellent training !!!

By Mohamed A G A

Sep 15, 2021

very good and easy

By PARITOSH P

Jul 2, 2020

Very good course.

By Zeghraoui M

Feb 2, 2021

Awesome !

By Abrar J

May 7, 2020

Good

By Don W

Feb 16, 2020

The course goes over practical considerations relevant to applying data science in the real world, but the final case study focuses more on data ingestion. It would have been nice if there was some component dedicated to practicing the 'empathize' stage and gaining business problem awareness.

By FARHAN K

Mar 20, 2021

I felt the mentioned time of completion of each unit is not accurate, especially the reading part. I understand that it a subjective matter. But, some reading parts have links to external sources as well, and considering those the time mentioned is not accurate.

By BHAVANA g

Aug 17, 2020

Really nice... I have never automated the process of loading data..

This is new and business oriented when compared to other courses.

Although, prior knowledge of playing around with ml is required.

By Shen H

Dec 15, 2020

everything is good for the class except the notebook for Watson can not get data correctly into the dataframe.

By Sourav D

May 28, 2020

This is a great course .Lectures and materials are excellent.case study is not organised properly.

