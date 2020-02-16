By Yifan Z•
Feb 16, 2020
For all of these courses, no data source has been provided 100%. All of them have an issue and can not be used for the case study. Also for the second module, even no solution has been provided in the case-study-solution notebook. To be honest, the lectures didn't provide us enough material to deal with the course and I totally learn nothing from this course. It just wastes our time.
By Tracy P•
Feb 22, 2020
Great course; would be better if the case study file was not broken (missing files, missing table in db, etc.)
By L L•
Jan 10, 2020
Basic introduction to data ingestion pipeline.
By Jonathan V•
May 23, 2020
The instructor has completely failed to create a course that works and does not adequately answer questions. There were so many errors in the week 2 data ingest notebook that even after I fixed things, there remained errors at the end that made it impossible to use and the instructor was never able to fix it (the key error since invoive_item_id doesn't exist). I learned nothing from this awful course.
By Armen M•
Apr 11, 2020
Country table missing in lab db.The lab was failed.To Sad.
It was just waste a time.
By Nagendra P P•
Aug 21, 2020
I am totally amazed with the course content. I have never such a well structured course like this. Key take aways. are: Every Video is short and crisp, and each video is followed by transcript with hyperlinks. If one watches the video, the transcript gives view point and hyperlinks really makes you ready for the quiz which is the following section. Every problem in the course, gives exposure to various methodologies and reason for using them. Finally, the notebooks which were shared both local version and Watson version. This in turn giving you liberty to use Cloud platform to get hands on. Great content, thank you
By Иокша Д С•
Jan 31, 2021
everything was good explained even i didnt understand much because of my english. Thank you very much for such good course with notebooks and many related links.
By Paulo C C•
Jan 3, 2021
Very helpful and good course to start my journey to AI Workflow - Thanks!
By Pascal U E•
Feb 17, 2021
I love the practical business focus of your IBM! Keep doing great stuff
By Raja N•
Jul 13, 2020
Brilliant Instructors and well Structured Course
By Neela M•
Jul 17, 2020
Excellent Course with Practical Case STUDY.
By Oliver M R•
Jun 23, 2020
Excelente curso, nos muestra lo esencial
By Dino H•
Sep 16, 2021
Excellent and a bit challenging
By Laurent V•
Jul 16, 2020
very efficient way of learning
By Yuliia H•
Jul 28, 2020
Great! Like it so much!
By Julio C•
Jul 10, 2020
Excellent training !!!
By Mohamed A G A•
Sep 15, 2021
very good and easy
By PARITOSH P•
Jul 2, 2020
Very good course.
By Zeghraoui M•
Feb 2, 2021
Awesome !
By Abrar J•
May 7, 2020
Good
By Don W•
Feb 16, 2020
The course goes over practical considerations relevant to applying data science in the real world, but the final case study focuses more on data ingestion. It would have been nice if there was some component dedicated to practicing the 'empathize' stage and gaining business problem awareness.
By FARHAN K•
Mar 20, 2021
I felt the mentioned time of completion of each unit is not accurate, especially the reading part. I understand that it a subjective matter. But, some reading parts have links to external sources as well, and considering those the time mentioned is not accurate.
By BHAVANA g•
Aug 17, 2020
Really nice... I have never automated the process of loading data..
This is new and business oriented when compared to other courses.
Although, prior knowledge of playing around with ml is required.
By Shen H•
Dec 15, 2020
everything is good for the class except the notebook for Watson can not get data correctly into the dataframe.
By Sourav D•
May 28, 2020
This is a great course .Lectures and materials are excellent.case study is not organised properly.