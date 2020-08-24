Every business and organization is facing new challenges with their data. Pressures related to regulation and compliance, leveraging AI, spanning multicloud environments, and increasing volumes of inaccessible data are forcing executives and administrators to either modernize their infrastructures or become obsolete. But moving to the latest technology in a monolithic architecture is a tempting solution that can be expensive and cause more problems than it solves. In this course, you learn how to meet the needs of all your data consumers through the construction of a modern logical topology that helps you optimize data flow.
- Data Science
- Dataflow
- Strategic Planning
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Digital Strategy
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Comprehensive, well taught, lays out nice approach to get a handle on complex topic
Effective information about designing a data topology, that is highly scalable across projects and organisations.
Very good course on data flow architecture with proper framework and methodology talked
