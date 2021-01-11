Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for IBM Data Topology by IBM

4.8
stars
22 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

Every business and organization is facing new challenges with their data. Pressures related to regulation and compliance, leveraging AI, spanning multicloud environments, and increasing volumes of inaccessible data are forcing executives and administrators to either modernize their infrastructures or become obsolete. But moving to the latest technology in a monolithic architecture is a tempting solution that can be expensive and cause more problems than it solves. In this course, you learn how to meet the needs of all your data consumers through the construction of a modern logical topology that helps you optimize data flow....

Top reviews

JO

Jan 10, 2021

Effective information about designing a data topology, that is highly scalable across projects and organisations.

PR

Dec 2, 2020

Very good course on data flow architecture with proper framework and methodology talked

By Justin M O

Jan 11, 2021

Effective information about designing a data topology, that is highly scalable across projects and organisations.

By Pankaj R

Dec 3, 2020

Very good course on data flow architecture with proper framework and methodology talked

By JOHN C

Aug 25, 2020

Comprehensive, well taught, lays out nice approach to get a handle on complex topic

By Bryan W

Aug 1, 2020

Excellent and well presented!

By Raul

Mar 18, 2021

Excellent Topic

By Nandivada P E

Jun 21, 2020

Super course

