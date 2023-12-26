LearnQuest
Fundamentals of Remote Team Security
LearnQuest

Fundamentals of Remote Team Security

This course is part of Identifying and Managing Security Gaps for Remote Teams Specialization

Taught in English

Luciana Broussard

Instructor: Luciana Broussard

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

9 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Identifying and Managing Security Gaps for Remote Teams Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, participants will be provided with a comprehensive overview of the intricate security dynamics within remote work environments. This module equips participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to identify and address these challenges effectively. Through a systematic exploration of various cybersecurity threats, participants will learn to classify and analyze potential risks. Additionally, the module jumps into the fundamental principles of cybersecurity specific to remote teams, enabling participants to recognize and implement strategies that enhance their organization's security posture. This module serves as an essential foundation for professionals seeking to fortify remote team security and mitigate vulnerabilities in a dynamic and ever-changing digital realm.

What's included

8 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt3 plugins

This module is designed to help learners gain a comprehensive understanding of essential security tools and their significance in remote work environments. The module covers the roles and functionalities of diverse security tools, enabling learners to distinguish between them effectively. Learners will explore the core security solutions for remote teams, while also developing the ability to apply specific criteria for selecting the most suitable security tools based on unique remote team scenarios. By the end of this module, participants will be equipped with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions when enhancing the security posture of remote teams.

What's included

9 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

This module is designed to offer participants a comprehensive understanding of the role of threat assessments in shaping effective security strategies for remote work environments. The module guides participants in aligning security services with threat assessment findings, evaluating pros and cons of diverse security solutions, and strategically planning the deployment of selected services. Through an exploration of threat assessment methodology, steps, and real-world examples, participants grasp the importance of informed decision-making and risk prioritization.

What's included

7 videos2 readings3 quizzes3 plugins

Instructor

Luciana Broussard
LearnQuest
4 Courses262 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions