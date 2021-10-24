SM
Jan 27, 2022
Week one course is very inspirational. As a Development Consultant under Impact Investment, it is so enriching for my work. I am highly geared to complete this entire course in the next few days.
MA
May 19, 2022
This brilliant course will provide both enterprises and investors with practical tools to measure and manage their social and environmental impact and contribution to the SDGs. Highly recommend!
By Chris C•
Oct 23, 2021
This course is an excellent overview for SDG impact management - it provides an overall framework and set of steps/questions/standards to ensure a strong system is put in place, as well as provides tons of resources of best practice.
I have 2 pieces of feedback: (1) the assessment - the questions are not very challenging and really anyone could tell what the answers are for most of the questions. (2) I wish there were more case studies done in more detail in the course. The more they illustrate good and bad examples, the more tangible the learning becomes.
Overall though - I would still highly recommend the course, as it is the first of its kind to exist for SDG impact management.
By Yuan-Hsun C•
Oct 23, 2021
Definitely the best course that I have taken in Sustainability field via both online and offline channels. The professor can articulate the complicated concept with an extremely structured framework so that you can gain understanding into impact measurement step by step. Furthermore, the course also concerns pretty practical applications in the real world. You will REGRET if you miss this course! 200% recommend this course! Thank Professor Clark, UNDP and Fuqua for presenting this informative and useful course for those who possess passion for relevant field.
By Günter S•
Nov 5, 2021
Every startup and every investor that claimes to be impact oriented should do this course and do it seriously not for whitewashing. I will ask all my future fundraising clients to do this course before we can sign a contract.
By dcandida•
Oct 22, 2021
Very helpful subject matter and thoughtfully organized. Additional resources are really helpful in this field and I wonder if there is an opportunity to keep those as more "living documents"
By Dydirector S•
Dec 3, 2021
I found this course extremely useful in terms of understanding various dimensions of sustainability. The process oriented methods adopted in the course was particularly noteworthy as I was able to clearly strategise my approach to developing my own sustainability assessments. Even though, I am a Sustainability professional and an academician and have been involved in various sustainability processes, I believe this course has great value for anyone who wishes to learn impact measurement techniques. The pedagogy, teaching resources and case examples cited were extremely relevant and helped to understand SDG perspectives from different stakeholders. Highly recommended !
By Luis P•
Sep 21, 2021
If you are looking for practical knowledge on how to use the SDGs in your business, social enterprise, nonprofit or investment firm, I highly recommend this training. Every lesson is filled with valuable information with a wealth of additional resources for a deeper dive. If sustainable development and/or impact investing is your game, you should definitely take this course!
By David R•
Oct 3, 2021
Very useful and well presented.
Quality information and resources for future reference.
Based on a good quality integrate planning and reporting approach, it increases the capacity to integrate SDGs in a meaningful, practical and sustainable way that also takes into account the varying contexts and dynamic environment we are required to operate within.
By Anjum M•
Sep 29, 2021
It is a must attend type of course for Social Development Professionals, and all those who are aspiring to do something for Social Enterprises ; be it investor, fund manager, impact assessor, impact validator. This is a good starting point.
By Shupi K M•
Jan 28, 2022
By Jennifer S•
Nov 10, 2021
An excellent and well presented course providing valuable insights. Many thanks to the course presenter, Cathy Clark.
By Ken W•
Oct 15, 2021
An excellent course in IMM from both enterprise and investor perspectives. Highly recommended
By Seth J•
Oct 14, 2021
fantastic course and important information for measuring and managing impact for the SDGs
By Ainsley M•
Oct 30, 2021
Great for learning impact management and measurement framework
By Silvia D F•
Nov 4, 2021
The best Coursera Course that I have attended so far. It provides a solid theoretical foundation of the principles for Impact measurement and management and it contains a remarkable source of documentation for entrepreneurs and investors. The additional resources at the end of each chapter can be used in practice and are up-to-date, unlike other courses that I attended in the past, a requirement that I believe is essential for anyone entering the rapidly evolving world of sustainable investing.
By Dawn H•
Nov 19, 2021
My organization has been investing with impact since 2013 but has not had a framework for tracking and measuring our successes and identifying areas of improvement. This course not only provided the framework, but provided all the tools needed to make it happen. I am confident that this course will take us to the next level in our impact investing journey.
By Paul B•
Jan 9, 2022
A solid and well paced course which linked enterprises working in social impact, with those investing in social impact through clear, easy to understand frameworks and processes. I totally recommend this course if you work in social change and are interested in seeing how to deliberate use models and analysis to track impact performance.
By Juan R•
Feb 9, 2022
An excellent course on how to actively impact SDGs rather than only align actions. Everyone needs to play their part to achieve SDGs but we need to play it right, this course definitely helps understand the foundation that we need in order to act, but also what happens after any action.
By laura l•
Jan 14, 2022
I found this course very informative. Well-organized, well presented. Tons of great resources and easy-to-use frameworks. Current, relevant, accessible. I am now applying the learnings to my own company and hope to help other small companies do the same. Many thanks to CASE.
By Ellen M•
Jan 25, 2022
This course is an excellent way to establish a robust understanding of how to measure and manage impact. The content is engaging and interesting and I highly recommend it to any organizations wishing to improve their sustainability contributions!
By Yiu K T Y•
Jan 19, 2022
Great training resources on IMM for both enterprises and investors. Practical and with great clarity - will definitely recommend it to anyone - whatever their current level of IMM knowledge sophistication - to take this course!
By Raj C•
Nov 18, 2021
systematic walk-through of steps and considerations in impact management, bolstered by examples. Useful for an impact investor to understand the perspective of the enterprise leader, and vice-versa. Thanks so much, Cathy!
By Rima Y•
Mar 14, 2022
Excellent course . One of the best courses in terms of content, presentaions and relevance. Highly recommend to anyone working on Imapct measurement and Sustainable Development Goals
By Alenicheva L•
Mar 8, 2022
This is an exsellently designed and presented cource, extremely helpful from a practical point of view. It was luck that I found it and got a chance to learn the content.
By Eugenio L•
Mar 26, 2022
Excellent. So much information packed into an easy to understand content; so well synthesized and immediately applicable to one's enterprise or investment fund.
By saskia v•
Mar 7, 2022
loved the two different lenses ( entreprise and investor), the praxctical examples. and the practice quiz before the real one. great additional resrouces too.