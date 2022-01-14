SS
Jan 2, 2022
Perfect course to undertake if of your new to DEI. Very insightful content and the educator is engaging. Lots of downloads, videos and short readings - really enjoyed this DEI course.
LB
Jan 30, 2022
Such a well organized course and the instructor provided relative examples, great tone, and inclusive language. As Mrs. Barrax Moore states, "Go forth and do more good."
By Pepper J•
Jan 14, 2022
I absolutely enjoyed this course. The details and specifics provided were thought provoking and I'm excited to go back to my organization and share my learnings. I was familiar with a lot of the content discussed but I discovered so much. I will share the details of my learning with as many as I can at my organization to help cultivate the organization we are working incessantly to be. Shani Barrax Moore was phenomenal as well. Excellent moderator and facilitator.
By JAN R B•
Mar 11, 2022
This course was very insightful. It challenged me to look at things not just from my perspective. I think everyone can learn something about themselves from this class and become better people and create better environments.
By Samantha D•
Mar 13, 2022
It was eye opening for me to realize my own biases. It was thought provoking and the videos were insightful. It had just the right amount of information so as not to overwhelm me, but give me a starting point to build on.
By Bridget B•
Jan 5, 2022
This was an excellent course. I'm so glad I had the opportunity to take this course and I feel better equipped to coach co-workers on this topic.
By Marina S•
Dec 26, 2021
Thought-provoking and highly actionable insights about how to recognize, address, and be a change agent for DEIA in the workplace and in life.
By Ismael F•
Mar 14, 2022
I believe that the materials was so refreshing and so good that Ienjoyed the training. I give it a high score. Well done.
By Heather D•
Apr 29, 2022
This course was really insightful and helpful in filling in the gaps in regard to some terms that I was unfamiliar with.
By Benjamin M•
Apr 7, 2022
Absolutely Fantastic! The Instructor/Facilitator was Awesome!
By Kudzai M M•
May 4, 2022
Very very very essential!!!
By Shawndel R L•
Jan 9, 2022
great content
By Inge D•
Apr 14, 2022
Very interesting and a great teacher! Just be aware that it focusses on the USA mostly (examples and tests). Still very informative, learned a lot and enjoyed it! Would love to take another course form Joanne Woodard.