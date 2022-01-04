This is a four-module course that guides you through some fundamental concepts of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access, with the goal of emerging as a change agent using your spheres of influence to create more intentionally inclusive, diverse, equitable, and accessible environments. These modules include activities, various forms of media, and other interactive resources to help to you actively engage with the material and guide you through your own self-awareness and reflection about these topics.
Module 1: Diversity, Cultural Humility, and the Awareness Continuum
In this module, we will focus on dimensions of diversity, cultural humility, and both self-and other-awareness. You will also have an opportunity to reflect on each topic and check for understanding.
Module 2: Bias Awareness and Socialization
In this module, we discuss how the processes of socialization and identity development produce biases and suggest strategies for mitigating the impact our biases have on our interactions with others.
Module 3: Microaggressions and Inclusive Language
In this module, we investigate microaggressions, their impact, and inclusive uses of language that foster belonging.
Module 4: Privilege, Advocacy, and Equity
In this module, we strategize ways to advocate for equity in our communities through coalition building and accomplice-ship.
This course was really insightful and helpful in filling in the gaps in regard to some terms that I was unfamiliar with.
Such a well organized course and the instructor provided relative examples, great tone, and inclusive language. As Mrs. Barrax Moore states, "Go forth and do more good."
I believe that the materials was so refreshing and so good that Ienjoyed the training. I give it a high score. Well done.
This was an excellent course. I'm so glad I had the opportunity to take this course and I feel better equipped to coach co-workers on this topic.
