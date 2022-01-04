About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Diversity, Cultural Humility, and the Awareness Continuum

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Bias Awareness and Socialization

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Microaggressions and Inclusive Language

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Privilege, Advocacy, and Equity

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

