Mar 16, 2016
I liked the way the functions & tasks of information design were taught with a hands on approach. I recommend this for anybody keen to understand what information design is and how to make it work.
Jul 29, 2017
Fantastic. Very good teacher. I found it immensely useful to see him work through examples in real time. I feel this has been the best course I have done in a VERY long time. Highly recommended
By Stephanie B•
Apr 26, 2018
This course addresses key skills for UI design (wireframing and mock-ups), and with enough time and insight, the pieces could be portfolio-worthy. Unfortunately, unless you look ahead, you don’t realize in week 1 that whatever site you choose will be carried through the entire course. I happened to choose a rather boring wireframing subject, because it really needed a redesign, and ended up stuck with it for the entire course. And as Ben Fry says much too late in week 3, if you choose something you’re “personally curious about and invested in, it will show in the final outcome.”
The course is good overall, though my rating is a bit generous. My main issue is the conflicting way that the basic instruction is written in all of the assignments. The assignments say to mock-up the homepage and one other screen, while the submission criteria and grading rubric say two distinct key screens for two common tasks, or two screens for one task. If you follow the assignment and mock-up the homepage and one other page, you’re left describing tasks that you haven’t shown. I’m done with the course and still not totally sure on the intent here. Perhaps this could be edited for future sessions.
By Santiago B•
Mar 14, 2019
Very useful design principles and exploration for the different form factors
By Franzia F•
Nov 18, 2019
It is a basic course where you are expected to come up with great ideas without much information. I expected a little more useful documentation and templates.
By Charlotte G•
Jul 10, 2016
This class was actually about responsive web design, NOT information design. The two are in no way synonymous. Information design is about the visual display of information in a way that aids comprehension. Responsive web design is about creating different interfaces for different device form factors. I'm not sure how a professor could possibly mix up the two, but he did.
The only reason I'm not giving it 1 star is that there was, in fact, some interesting info about responsive web design. If Coursera would change the title to "Responsive Web Design" instead of "Information Design" I'd give the course 4 stars.
By Chris N•
Mar 12, 2016
Videos were not ellaborative, examples sparse and were not edited to completion. After months of this course repeatedly being delayed we see a complete failure with 'Information Design', both in course and in practice.
I was very dissapointed with this course and the time-wasting assignments. I have enjoyed the courses leading up to this one, but this course was obviously rushed and poorly planned.
By Jasmin S•
Mar 12, 2017
The course is too complicated. Also this programm isnt working as good as it should. I got so many failures, which I had to look for by myself. Also it isnt well explained! I almost didnt understand anything! Also some data persons, i knew, didn't understand that either. They never worked with something like that!
By Veronika S•
Apr 11, 2016
Unfortunately, this is one the worst paid courses I've taken on Coursera. The material is very brief, the assignments are poorly explained and structured. As with all the other sections in this specialization, there is no feedback for professor or TAs, which is very-very frustrating.
By Karlee S•
Feb 9, 2016
Has been postponed for months and it's still only available for preview
By Maria K•
Jun 21, 2018
One of the best courses in this specialization! Personally I sometimes need to be pushed to understand that you can do it. With each assignment, you start realizing that everything is possible and you can quickly come up with ideas both for desktop, mobile, watch, and wall interfaces. Thanks, professor Scott Klemmer for this course and the specialization!
By Juan P E•
Jul 18, 2017
Excellent course, the one I've enjoyed the most out of the specialisation.
As always, great content. The assignments were very helpful and I really liked the fact that they built on the previous one, so at the end of the course we have a cool design process to show.
Thank you so much to Prof. Klemmer for his work and enthusiasm.
By Jiang S•
Nov 20, 2016
Really enjoy this Course, especially the interview with Ben Fry! I hope there would be more interviews with professions of different design fields, I think I could learn a lot from them. Love this Course! Show my great respect and gratitude for Prof. Klemmer !
By Matthew S•
Jan 28, 2017
I really liked this course - it's probably my favourite module in the HCI specialisation. I really enjoyed thinking about what was the most important information across different form factors, and working from there to build up a layout for the screen size.
By Johnathan H•
Apr 16, 2017
This course has provided a great deal of hands on case studies to increase my understanding of interface design. I highly recommend this course for those interested in learning about designing for various devices and screen sizes.
By Khairul A•
Mar 18, 2016
Great opportunities for me to experience creativity in design. I struggle initially to come up with my own mock ups, and I persisted because I am motivated with what I learned from the modules.
By Manuel A O S•
Jan 12, 2020
Este curso logra poner en práctica mucha de las lecciones de cursos anteriores. De modo que para este momento ya tienes un entendimiento más amplio de la disciplina.
By Lissa A•
Jul 4, 2017
Fun course. Really helped me think about how information is displayed, the message depending on who the audience is, and the device being used.
By Tam H•
Oct 23, 2017
In this course you will put all the knowledge you gained into work. I spend around 8-9 hours for each assignment but I loved it .
By Kolya K•
Jul 16, 2017
Very nice course, maybe one of the best here.
Some time there is some lost of consistency, but overall everything is great.
By Giny C•
Apr 23, 2019
Very interesting course. Highly recommended. Hope to learn more in the remaining courses of this specialization.
By Juliana S•
Nov 10, 2016
This was a very practical couse. It teaches how to design for the different formats.Very interesting.
By Joseph R•
Mar 2, 2017
What I've learn the most in this course is designing a responsive layout for most devices.
By Nene W•
Feb 6, 2017
very practical course with applicable skills. well worth the effort to complete.
By Giorgia A•
Nov 24, 2017
Great course, maybe the one I enjoyed the most in the whole specialization!