Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Nanjing University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

认识星空(上)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

认识星空（下）

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

恒星一生的故事

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

暗物质：拨开黑暗，见物质（上）

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min)

