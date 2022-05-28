人类的祖先靠知晓天文而掌握了生存之道。今天，天文学的发展已经深刻且深远地改变了人类对宇宙以及对自身在宇宙中位置的认识。
走进天文学Nanjing University
About this Course
Nanjing University
Nanjing University (NJU) is committed to excellence in teaching and research. Located on the prosperous eastern coast of China, NJU provides a dynamic environment that nurtures learning, creativity, and discovery on one of the most beautiful campuses in the country. Taking NJU's university offerings on Coursera will be a rewarding experience for learners from every corner of the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
认识星空(上)
2 hours to complete
2 hours to complete
认识星空（下）
2 hours to complete
3 hours to complete
恒星一生的故事
3 hours to complete
1 hour to complete
暗物质：拨开黑暗，见物质（上）
1 hour to complete
