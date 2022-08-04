Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intro to Strategic Management for Healthcare Organizations by Northeastern University
About the Course
This course is best suited for individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector may also be interested in this course.
In this course, you will have an opportunity to explore general business strategy concepts as they relate to the healthcare industry. You will also examine how strategic decisions are made within organizations.
After an introduction to the different levels of strategy, through examples, you will look at each level in greater detail. You will also have the opportunity to conduct an external evaluation that explores market, environment, customer, and competitor analyses....