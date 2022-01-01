About this Course

Beginner Level

Finance and accounting professionals with little to no experience with data analytics.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define the characteristics of an analytical and data-driven mindset.

  • Recognize how to establish the objectives and desired outcomes of a data analytics project for a business or client.

  • Recognize ways data is described and interpreted. 

  • Describe the types and categories of data. 

Beginner Level

Finance and accounting professionals with little to no experience with data analytics.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 55 min)
Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

