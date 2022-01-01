This course covers the foundations of data analytics and how to conduct and apply this to projects in your organization. This includes the following:
- What does it mean to have a data-driven mindset? Having the right mindset will allow you to understand the problem that needs to be solved and make or recommend appropriate data-driven decisions in the context of the organization’s strategy and technologies. - What are the key considerations when identifying, establishing, and implementing a data analytics project? This course introduces and discusses important concepts and considerations, so you are ready to be effective no matter how your organization or industry changes. This includes everything from framing the problem and defining the scope, to understanding organizational requirements and gaps, to effectively working with key stakeholders. - What is the required technical knowledge you need so that you can understand data? Whether the data you’re looking at is financial or non-financial data, structured or unstructured, you need to understand the language of data analytics so that you can communicate effectively with colleagues and add value when using data analytics in your organization. By completing this course, you will be in a better position to ask the right questions, add greater value, and improve the quality of services to your stakeholders.