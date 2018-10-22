GS
Apr 19, 2018
The course shows the variety of how Translational Science is done. I was surprised how it is conducted from several people. The examples made it more clear where
A
Mar 7, 2021
Tremendous course in every sense of words!! They should offer the master degree or more advance training after complete this course. Thanks
By Thomas B•
Oct 22, 2018
The content of the videos is very short and consists mostly in interviews with researchers in various areas who even though are indeed indirectly part of the translational process (like we all are somehow) have little to do with its general spirit. The same can be said about the papers that must be read in order to complete the course : only few of them are really about translational science, while most of them are just about the current research of one of the interviewers and I can't help but feel these papers were mostly included for advertising purposes.
In short, this course didn't bring me much at all and I find it particularly daring to ask 50 dollars in exchange for a proof of completion and for the quiz correction whose questions are honestly so easy that most people with the slightest link with research would succeed in them without watching the videos. Therefore, I would not recommend this course, unless you are a complete beginner in research or your background has nothing to do with science or medicine.
By Ahmed A•
Oct 22, 2017
The free course might be Ok.. But to get a certificate, its expensive for the amount of info contained in the course... The entire course could have been explained in 5-10 minutes.. What does T0,T1,T2,T3,T4 each represent and that's all about it.
By Adolfo J S R•
Mar 8, 2021
Tremendous course in every sense of words!! They should offer the master degree or more advance training after complete this course. Thanks
By Beatriz M V R•
Jun 22, 2021
It's a very interesting course although it is indeed very introductory. It was useful for me as I am about to begin a Master's Degree in Clinical Investigation, and that is a topic widely talked about in the course. For people who are already enrolled in a science area it will be a very easy-to-catch course, and even if you are not, it is not a difficult subject. The papers and publications provided were actually very usefull, and the fact that so many different researchers and professionals talk about their experiences and how they got to begin in the field is very helpful. However, I would only recommend this course if you want some easy-to-learn basic knowledge about this theme, because if you look for some more profound knowledge you would probably have to find a less introductory class, but overall I found it very interesting and well constructed.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 26, 2021
This is an impressive and surprisingly unique course even for someone who has received education on conducting research and has done research on his own. The paradigm of research activities and milestones shown here is comprehensive and worth emulating (or, at the very least, considered) by research institutions, agencies and funders outside the United States. The material is also rich with engaging examples that highlight the diverse and extensive research prowess and achievements of the institution hosting this course. All in all, this offering is highly recommended for everyone who seeks to be involved or is involved in research that is relevant and moves from laboratory bench to governmental policy.
By Maria G•
May 18, 2021
I have been communicating about translational and clinical medicine as part of my job but have no formal training in science or medicine, so found it very insightful to have a more in-depth introduction to the topic, including the kinds of different research and study types that are done at each stage of the spectrum. Having the interviews with researchers was really helpful to help contextualise the theory. The information about the mechanics of translational science centres and the various programmes for physician-scientists was also really elucidating. One of the best Coursera courses I've done.
By Brittany G•
Jul 8, 2018
This was an excellent course that provided a solid foundation for translational medicine and brought us through the T0-T4 translational spectrum with elaborate details and examples at each step. The content was clear, easy to understand, and presented in a engaging way. I especially liked hearing from guest lecturers at the relevant translational stage and enjoyed hearing about their research. The articles were well chosen and related nicely to the videos.
By Alican T•
Jan 21, 2021
Really helped me to grasp the basic consepts related to translational science. Reading materials provided throughout the course were also very informative and thought-provoking. I really hope that more advanced lectures will be uploaded by the lecturers.
By Adi P•
Nov 29, 2021
This course really changed my view about how healthcare research is being addressed today. This course beautifully breaks down the process of translation from lab to poputaion health aspect and the various aspects of research beautiflly with examples.
By Sâmyla d S M•
Sep 22, 2020
gostei bastante do curso, conheci um novo tipo de pesquisa que em meu pais não tinha conhecimento da existência, me senti bastante empolgada com a carreira de um cientista pesquisador
By Gerda S•
Apr 20, 2018
The course shows the variety of how Translational Science is done. I was surprised how it is conducted from several people. The examples made it more clear where
By Hammad A•
Sep 29, 2020
Very informative. This type of courses are usually not covered in many curriculum. Great work by Prof.
By KARTHIKEYAN P•
Mar 25, 2020
Good Introduction to Translational Science. Keep up your good work.
By João C W•
Sep 17, 2020
Motivador e abrangente.
By Mark S•
Feb 25, 2020
Thank you!
By Aula•
Feb 22, 2020
Thank you
By Gina S M P•
Aug 19, 2019
By Karen O•
Feb 26, 2021
By Christina H•
Jul 21, 2020
The course is short which I liked. The interviews with various researchers could be cut down or could be better labelled as to where they fit within the T0-T4 spectrum (why we are being shown them), but they are generally interesting. I think it would be better to focus on clinical trials classification which are more precisely fit into levels or to ask the students more thought provoking questions which focus on translational science. Some of the interviews feel like they are just showing off the research at Rochester and most of the papers you're asked to read are not really relevant or are overkill. I do think I learned something from this. I had access to this course for free through my school.
By David S R P•
Aug 27, 2020
It is a great course for whom seek an introduction to the exciting field of Translational Science. In this course you be provided with some additional excellent resources for begin your path in the field.
By Arpan B•
May 29, 2021
Very comprehensive and demonstrative for those who want first hand information on translational research.
By Dr M L S•
Mar 12, 2019
it has just the right amount of information to educate one into Translational Science
By EMELDER S•
Mar 21, 2021
very intresting and highly recommendable
By Katherine A•
Oct 30, 2017
I wish I could submit the quizzes
By Nitish J•
Nov 24, 2019
Too short, would have expected more details around each step. Didn't go in-depth