PS
May 16, 2020
This course is really very helpful for students interested in Technologies or even in other fields, as Blockchain has the potential to bring a new revolution in the world, "The Second Era of Internet"
SP
Sep 27, 2019
This course wonderfully describes the technology and its workings. Helped me understand the intricacies of this disruption and comprehend some of the challenges that I did not even consider before.
By Wouter S•
Jul 18, 2019
I'm actually not very satisfied with this course. I wanted to get an introduction to Blockchain (and this has delivered) and selected INSEAD for high quality. I believe that the two authors of the course are clearly promoting blockchain without taking sufficient scientific evidence to prove its potential in society. Also I found that they focused a lot on their work and that of their platform. All-in-all, I believe that this course is quite biased and a pitch for blockchain rather than a neutral introduction.
By John B•
May 13, 2020
A very basic overview with the Tapscotts pushing their book on you in basically every video.
By Corona V•
Jan 1, 2021
Most important: Some of the reading material links are pointing to the book Block Chain Revolution but the excerpts of the book are not available to read. One needs to purchase the book to be able to read portions of it recommended as reading material. Please look into this and make available the parts which are deemed essential to complete the course.
Also, many examples and videos and blog posts date back to 2017 and 2018. Could we have more content from 2019 and 2020 please? Thanks for a very nice course and a structure approach to learning offered by Prof. D. Tapscott.
By Bryan A W•
Apr 2, 2019
A very eye-opening course in my opinion. I learnt so much about blockchain, the terms related to it, types of blockchain, stakeholders in the blockchain system, implementation challenges, etc.
Additionally, this course provides me with a rich amount of references that will definitely be useful in the future. Overall easy-to-understand explanation, the professor talks very slowly though, I think 1.5x speed is the most suitable for me.
By Roshan B P•
Jun 21, 2020
Really It's a great course for Beginners who want to step in toward Blockchain. and as we all know Blockchain is a future generation technology so it's better to start learning it from now because the way our modern world is changing it's really very difficult to cope with the world. It's a highly recommended course for all with any background.
By Daniel P•
Mar 7, 2021
The content presented by world recognized experts convers all the different facets of a fast and fascinating topics. I think it is the best way to get started before looking deeper in the topic
By Kush S•
Jun 14, 2019
I really enjoyed the course. I would like acknowledge both the course and academic instructors. I just believe that the only thing I was waiting in the whole course was how blockchain are exactly worked upon. I mean the web link which was provided regarding the blockchain. nonce and hash was really nice. I think as a beginner, I would better like first visualize how a blockchain system work in practical and then would prefer to understand the deep principle and etc. A small video should be added like in what language is it coded or when talked about bitcoins, how exactly are they mined. Some practical hands on experience.
Rest all it was a great experience. Thank you for sharing the knowledge with us.
By donald r•
Nov 10, 2021
Generally, the video content was informative and useful, although a significant portion of it was outdated. The reading content was not good. Most of it was VERY outdated and in several instances, the links pointed to material that was no longer available or was so outdated that it even labelled the information as not useful when I landed on the content page itself.
In one test, the answer to a question about China and its decision about blockchain and crypto is wrong. As of today, China has banned all crypto and the supporting technology.
I think this course should be updated to better reflect current market conditions with Blockchain and Bitcoin technologies.
Both presenters were good - easy to understand and follow.
I think this 5-week course could be much more useful if it were revamped!
By Tomas P•
Sep 16, 2020
Absolute garbage. Very little of information and if you don't any basic information about blockchain it is hard to understand it. Dont even consider taking this course, it is just waste of your time>
By Marko Y•
Apr 29, 2020
This course taught me nothing useful about blockchain. If you heard anything about bitcoin, you can just go to the quizes and do them from the fist try.
By Manoj M•
Nov 15, 2020
Well structured course that is a great introduction to Blockchain. Highly recommended as a starting point for anyone who embarks on a path to learn more about Blockchain or cypto-currencies.
By Paul A C•
Dec 14, 2021
Keep in mind that I am here giving a note to the all specialization and not only this course.
This course is absolutely not what I expected, lack of deep and technical explanations about the blockchain, if you are there for cryptography and computer science you are definitely in the wrong place. It is extremely repetitive so that it gets annoying, boring and especially frustrating. The Tapscott teachers keep throwing in the air quotes of Nobel price laureate and founder of blockchain start-up we never heard off. The last course is only a peer to peer review. I have been stuck for three weeks waiting for reviews.
The funniest part ? I actually bought their book and checked their other specialization "Blockchain Revolution for financial services", it is the EXACT SAME SET OF COURSES with different titles. I am seriously questioning the incentives of the teachers/authors.
Finally I strongly believe that in the fast paced world we are living in it is critical for people to deeply understand the technology that surrounds them and it is not what those courses or this specialization is doing.
PS:I put two stars because the book was actually well written but it was hugely presumptuous to make a course out of it.
By Mallikarjuna R V•
Mar 24, 2021
From blockchain basics to implementation challenges are discussed. Pace of the course is good enough to complete the course successfully for anyone without any prior knowledge about blockchain. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are also discussed. Really enjoyed the course. Thank you all.
By PARTH S•
May 17, 2020
This course is really very helpful for students interested in Technologies or even in other fields, as Blockchain has the potential to bring a new revolution in the world, "The Second Era of Internet"
By Rajesh S•
Mar 23, 2021
What an awesome collection of articles and video
By Tariq R•
Nov 24, 2020
Within the course scope it was useful but could have been shorter given the breadth of material. Would have liked more practical exercises
By Paula H•
Nov 23, 2021
Very good course. Examples and literature should be updated to be excellent.
By JOSEPH•
May 1, 2020
A good introduction to Blockchain technologies. Quite comprehensive as an introduction. Reached my personal objective to know what BC is all about.
What I found missing: how bitcoin issuance can comply with the willingness of states of mastering their monetary policies.
As far as the form of the mooc is concerned I found to many videos supersiding one another, too many with the instructor just reading a text without showing some instructive schemes on his screen. All in all I found furthermore that too much relyed on a bunch of (sometimes boring) readings.
By F K•
Jan 17, 2020
Some of the topics are not dug deep enough and the others cover some items in list format, but there are no slides to download. Take for example the Wahrton Fintech course - that was perfect. It offered us the ability to downoad all the slides for review which was very useful.
By John T•
May 13, 2021
The course is ok. Some concepts are explained effectively, but overall it 1) seems more interested in proselytizing than educating, and 2) too much of the information is provided by links to external sources already available on the web.
By Yoshio T•
Jun 26, 2020
Good for basic introduction Blockchain. Felt very much like a plug for their book
Difficult to be lectured about ethics of technology from a person who himself had to settle with the SEC for fraudulently representing investors.
By Tirth B•
May 16, 2020
The course, although being introductory, doesn't explain a lot of terms that are used while explaining, and we are expected to know a few technical concepts beforehand.
By Aman A•
Nov 29, 2019
no coding and applications were explained
By Amar S•
Aug 18, 2020
Its good but technical knowledge is less
By Willam P C•
Oct 25, 2021
Great introduction to blockchains but due an update (even say in one of the videos that we have no idea how this will develop in the next 3 years... well it's been 3 years). Not as much of an issue being an introduction course but hopefully isn't an issue for the courses in the rest of the 2 specialisations.
Module 4 could probably be adequately covered in one 10 minute video but I guess it depends what you are interested in.
The example showing how blockchains actually work with blocks, hashes, nonces, signatures etc. was in additional material but should be incorporated into the course body as this is fundamental, interesting and not well understood by the casual interested party outside of this course.