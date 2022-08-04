About this Course

What you will learn

  • What is AI and AI use cases, Machine Learning, Deep Leaning, and how training and inference happen in a Deep Learning Workflow.

  • T​he​ history and architecture of GPUs,  how they differ from CPUs, and how they are revolutionizing AI​.

  • B​ecome familiar with deep learning frameworks, AI software stack, and considerations when deploying AI workloads on a data center on prem or cloud.

  • R​equirements for multi-system AI clusters and considerations for infrustructure planning, including servers, networking, storage and tools.

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
NVIDIA

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to GPU Computing | NVIDIA Training

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 93 min)
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Rack Level Considerations | NVIDIA Training

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min)
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Data Center Level Considerations | NVIDIA Training

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min)
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Course Completion Quiz - Introduction to AI in the Data Center

1 hour to complete
1 reading

