Introduction to Generative AI - Español
Taught in English

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
  • Definición de IA generativa

  • Explicación sobre cómo funciona la IA generativa

  • Descripción de los tipos de modelos de IA generativa

  • Descripción de las aplicaciones de IA generativa

There is 1 module in this course

Este es un curso introductorio de microaprendizaje destinado a explicar qué es la IA generativa, cómo se utiliza y en qué se diferencia de los métodos de aprendizaje automático tradicionales. También abarca las herramientas de Google para ayudarte a desarrollar tus propias aplicaciones de IA generativa.

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
