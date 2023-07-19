このコースでは拡散モデルについて説明します。拡散モデルは ML モデル ファミリーの一つで、最近、画像生成分野での有望性が示されました。拡散モデルは物理学、特に熱力学からインスピレーションを得ています。ここ数年、拡散モデルは研究と産業界の両方で広まりました。拡散モデルは、Google Cloud の最先端の画像生成モデルやツールの多くを支える技術です。このコースでは、拡散モデルの背景にある理論と、モデルを Vertex AI でトレーニングしてデプロイする方法について説明します。
Introduction to Image Generation - 日本語版
Taught in Japanese
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
拡散モデルの仕組み
拡散モデルの実用例
条件のない拡散モデル
拡散モデルの最新動向（テキストから画像）
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
1 quiz
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There is 1 module in this course
このコースでは拡散モデルについて説明します。拡散モデルは ML モデル ファミリーの一つで、最近、画像生成分野での有望性が示されました。拡散モデルは物理学、特に熱力学からインスピレーションを得ています。ここ数年、拡散モデルは研究と産業界の両方で広まりました。拡散モデルは、Google Cloud の最先端の画像生成モデルやツールの多くを支える技術です。このコースでは、拡散モデルの背景にある理論と、モデルを Vertex AI でトレーニングしてデプロイする方法について説明します。
What's included
1 video1 quiz
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.