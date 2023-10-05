Google Cloud
Introduction to Image Generation - Português Brasileiro
Google Cloud

Introduction to Image Generation - Português Brasileiro

Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)

Course

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Como os modelos de difusão funcionam

  • Casos de uso reais dos modelos de difusão

  • Modelos de difusão não condicionados

  • Avanços nos modelos de difusão (texto para imagem)

There is 1 module in this course

Neste curso, apresentamos os modelos de difusão, uma família de modelos de machine learning promissora no campo da geração de imagens. Os modelos de difusão são baseados na física, mais especificamente na termodinâmica. Nos últimos anos, eles se popularizaram no setor e nas pesquisas. Esses modelos servem de base para ferramentas e modelos avançados de geração de imagem no Google Cloud. Este curso é uma introdução à teoria dos modelos de difusão e como eles devem ser treinados e implantados na Vertex AI.

What's included

1 video1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

