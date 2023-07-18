Google Cloud
Introduction to Responsible AI - 繁體中文
Google Cloud

Introduction to Responsible AI - 繁體中文

Taught in Chinese (Traditional)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • 掌握 Google 採用 AI 開發原則的理由。

  • 瞭解機構為何需實踐負責任的 AI 技術。

  • 瞭解專案各個階段中的決策如何影響負責任的 AI 技術。

  • 瞭解機構如何針對業務需求和價值量身打造 AI 技術。

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

1 quiz

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

這個入門微學習課程主要介紹「負責任的 AI 技術」和其重要性，以及 Google 如何在自家產品中導入這項技術。本課程也會說明 Google 的 7 個 AI 開發原則。

What's included

1 video1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions