Course 4 of 5 in the
The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
Beginner Level

Regardless of educational background, this course is for the novice investor looking to better understand the topic.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Investment Fees
  • Diversification
  • Active vs. Passive Investing
  • Risk Aversion
  • Investment
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Understanding the Different Types of Investments

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 55 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Balancing Risk and Return

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Developing an Investment Strategy

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Understanding Taxes and Fees

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

