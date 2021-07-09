This is primarily aimed at novice investors who want to better understand the concept of investing and how it can fit into their overall financial plan. Taught by a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional, this course will cover different investment vehicles, risk tolerance, diversification, and the difference between active and passive investing, as well as investment fees and taxes.
This course is part of the The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Regardless of educational background, this course is for the novice investor looking to better understand the topic.
Skills you will gain
- Investment Fees
- Diversification
- Active vs. Passive Investing
- Risk Aversion
- Investment
Regardless of educational background, this course is for the novice investor looking to better understand the topic.
Offered by
SoFi
SoFi’s mission is to help people reach financial independence to realize their ambitions. And financial independence doesn’t just mean being rich - it means getting to a point where your money works for the life you want to live. Everything we do is geared toward helping our members get their money right. We’re constantly innovating and building ways to give our members what they need to make that happen.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Understanding the Different Types of Investments
This module will help you understand different types of investments including stocks, bonds, derivative products, and pooled investments. It will help set the foundation to have a better understanding of investing.
Balancing Risk and Return
This module will help you understand the concept of risk and return, as well as ways to measure both. It will also help you have the tools to evaluate your own risk tolerance.
Developing an Investment Strategy
This module will help you understand how your time horizons impact your investing strategy. It will also help you understand the difference between passive and active investing.
Understanding Taxes and Fees
This module will help you understand the role of fees and taxes in investing.
Reviews
- 5 stars62.96%
- 4 stars25.92%
- 3 stars7.40%
- 2 stars3.70%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF INVESTING
Really great for learning the basics! I live in Canada, so I found it a bit too American. Some glitches in the Week 4 videos. Overall v helpful course.
This was a fabulous course! I really enjoyed having access to all this new-to-me information!
Informative course for novice investors. I enjoyed it and learned a lot.
About the The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone looking to take control of their finances. Through these five courses, you will cover a variety of personal finance topics, including budgets, investing, and managing risk. The readings, videos, and activities will prepare you to understand the current state of your money, as well as take actions to work toward your financial goals. This specialization is geared towards learners in the United States of America.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.