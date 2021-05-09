Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Investing by SoFi

4.5
stars
25 ratings
9 reviews

This is primarily aimed at novice investors who want to better understand the concept of investing and how it can fit into their overall financial plan. Taught by a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional, this course will cover different investment vehicles, risk tolerance, diversification, and the difference between active and passive investing, as well as investment fees and taxes. Whether you are just getting started investing or want to play a more active role in your investment decisions, this course can provide you the knowledge to feel comfortable in the investing decisions you make for yourself and your family. This course is geared towards learners in the United States of America....

A

Jul 9, 2021

This was a fabulous course! I really enjoyed having access to all this new-to-me information!

SS

Feb 19, 2022

Informative course for novice investors. I enjoyed it and learned a lot.

By Jaime S T

May 9, 2021

Some questions are repeated which makes it a bit easier. But this is also an advantage because you get to revise you knowledge and ir boosts your confidence which is also positive as it is a beginners course.

By Ashley H

Jul 10, 2021

This was a fabulous course! I really enjoyed having access to all this new-to-me information!

By Silvia H S

Feb 20, 2022

Informative course for novice investors. I enjoyed it and learned a lot.

By Vishesh R

Jan 27, 2022

awesome course for newbies

By Dr P A

Jul 14, 2021

Has all the basics and the teacher is explaining the concepts reasonably well. I liked the resources provide. It would have been better to have more in depth external reading resources linked with the course specially around investing and taxation.

By Jeff C

Jan 15, 2022

Really great for learning the basics! I live in Canada, so I found it a bit too American. Some glitches in the Week 4 videos. Overall v helpful course.

By Aracelis N

Sep 26, 2021

great content, a bit monotone

By kajal k

Aug 25, 2021

By Lucie S

Jan 5, 2022

Very simple and basic course.

