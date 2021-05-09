A
Jul 9, 2021
This was a fabulous course! I really enjoyed having access to all this new-to-me information!
Feb 19, 2022
Informative course for novice investors. I enjoyed it and learned a lot.
By Jaime S T•
May 9, 2021
Some questions are repeated which makes it a bit easier. But this is also an advantage because you get to revise you knowledge and ir boosts your confidence which is also positive as it is a beginners course.
By Ashley H•
Jul 10, 2021
By Vishesh R•
Jan 27, 2022
awesome course for newbies
By Dr P A•
Jul 14, 2021
Has all the basics and the teacher is explaining the concepts reasonably well. I liked the resources provide. It would have been better to have more in depth external reading resources linked with the course specially around investing and taxation.
By Jeff C•
Jan 15, 2022
Really great for learning the basics! I live in Canada, so I found it a bit too American. Some glitches in the Week 4 videos. Overall v helpful course.
By Aracelis N•
Sep 26, 2021
great content, a bit monotone
By kajal k•
Aug 25, 2021
By Lucie S•
Jan 5, 2022
Very simple and basic course.