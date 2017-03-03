CS
Jul 12, 2020
I'm grateful for this course because I've gained different essential skills especially about journalism. Thank you Coursera and University of Pennsylvania for this great and unforgettable opportunity.
MA
Feb 18, 2020
I have found this course quite informative about the knowhow of journalism. Now I've come to know the principles of journalism and what are the skills needed for writing or broadcasting news stories.
By Jesus R•
Mar 3, 2017
One of the best courses I have finished in the last years. A very well organized and dynamic course. Teachers with a lot of experience and good expertise in the area of teaching. 100% recommended!
By anushka c•
Dec 12, 2018
I was looking for this kind of course and this is a perfect online course which inculde everything from journalism , I have learnt a lot of things from this course and will look for similar courses
By Alex B•
Nov 25, 2016
Excellent course for people for whom English is not their mother tongue! Very well paced.
The course also provides a good insight on what journalism is suppose to be, its principles and values!
By Amit S•
Oct 17, 2018
I took this course during my summer vacations. My journey was wonderful, I learnt a lot. The mentors are great. No prior knowledge of journalism is required. The each week is roughly divided into two parts, first part is about journalism practices like interviewing someone, how to begin an article,styles of print media,broadcast journalism etc. Second part is about language focus it helps you in understanding - simple past, reported and quoted speech, present perfect, past progressive, present simple, present progressive etc. In the week 5, you will learn about journalism in digital age. Citizen journalism, intellectual property and ethics of digital journalism are discussed in this week. If you want to explore the field of journalism as a fresher, this course is for you.
By ila S•
May 29, 2019
the course was fine, but definitely too slow and repetetive for me.
Is it really necessary to start every single video lesson with a recap of the previous video lesson, and end it with a recap of the current video lesson? We are talking about 5 minutes long videos, what should I need a recap for?
By Prabhu L•
Oct 10, 2016
Journalism’s crucial role in helping democracy function is sometimes forgotten amid the clamor of partisan debate and the messy nature of the news business. But anyone who stops to examine recent examples of journalistic success — and the substantial civic impacts of various news media investigations — cannot help but be impressed by the vital role of the press.
Six examples from the past year that show journalism’s impact are enumerated below. These stories helped root out corruption, create better laws and practices, and changed the way we live for the better. They make for a powerful reading list, whether for average citizens, aspiring journalists or anyone concerned with the press and public policy.
As many journalistic outlets continue to struggle financially — and the news media contracts as an industry, leaving many statehouses, public agencies and local governments under-examined — there can be little doubt that many problems in society might be forgotten were it not for some smart, persistent and courageous news professionals. These stories speak to that truth.
Although the Internet can help as an investigative tool and platform for engaging the public, it takes professional reporters to initiate and follow-through on everything from interviews to document requests. Further, turning raw data and information into easily digestible knowledge for public consumption — putting it into narrative story form or making it clear through visual means — takes painstaking, creative work. Of course, it takes the will of public officials to act on these investigations and formulate concrete policy responses.
By Muhammad A•
Feb 19, 2020
By Teferi A G•
Dec 25, 2017
This course is very essential for both professionals and non professionals. It raises essential points on the subject matter and builds english language ability. I thank the university very much!
By Pankaj S J•
Jul 6, 2020
I thank UPenn for creating such a wonderful course which would help a person like me who doesn't have any idea of journalism. From now I will be a responsible citizen of the country and always verify the source before forwarding the news, also I will follow all the principles of journalism.
By Xiangyi L•
Mar 15, 2017
It's a lesson with quantity.And it's not hard to understand.The man teacher's speed is low so I use 1.5 times of original speed. Thanks to faculty contributed to this course.
By Sergei M•
Apr 25, 2019
Awesome course with very rare vocabulary about journalisms. I strongly recommended this course for every journalists who want to study English of work abroad.
By Arman M•
Jun 2, 2020
Not at all what I had imagined...
First of all, they OVERCHARGE you from the very first week. There are roughly EIGHT HOURS of videos/readings to do; this is ridiculous. On top of that, there are at least 5 quizzes each week. Unbelievable. I think the instructors need to understand that not only are we preoccupied with other stuff in our lives (e.g. other Coursera courses), but this excessive amount of work every week on a COMPUTER is simply harmful to our health.
Side note: if you expected to learn about the use of the English language, sorry to disappoint, but there are a lot of (at least to me) unimportant lessons on the history of journalism and such.
So if you have all the time and health in the world, I guess this course is for you; but otherwise, don't even bother to enroll.
By Damian I•
Mar 25, 2021
The course has helped stay relevant in my career. The knowledge I got from the course not only has helped me a great deal in my work, it has equipped me with relevant skills needed for survival in digital age.
By Ashkhen A•
Mar 28, 2020
Very intensive course. Not only theoretical part was included but as well as practical part, Thank you
By JUAN C F F•
Mar 29, 2019
Excellent , it's a great tool to improve the english skills and to learn about journalism
Thank you
By Shreya G•
Apr 14, 2019
It is a very nice course and I recommend it to many students
By Michael w•
Dec 23, 2017
I have no words to witness, how penn university organized the course peerlessly.
The course is well thought, designed and delivered in its syllabus, course content , methodology and evaluation. It was very friendly ,interactive up-to-date and relevant .
from now on wards, Every good article i write ,Every news story i break ,Every comments and opinion i forward, Every news program i rated, Every shocking, frightening and exciting news story i made.
john cotton and Eve litt , you are in to it. Well done keep up the good work!! you are in ,one in million category in your fields of expertise.
HAVE PEACH OF THE HOLIDAY !!
By Adrián A M•
Feb 12, 2019
Recomiendo el curso ampliamente ya que te ayuda con el lenguaje y el periodismo. Las lecturas y las habilidades que te da el curso son muy buenas.
By Pedro L M•
Feb 10, 2019
I learned some journalism stuff and some english in this free online and massive course. Congrats to the organizers.
By Raul E P d l C•
May 4, 2020
Great course. Simple, but with a lot of specifications that helps you with the understanding of journalism.
By leyla c•
Apr 8, 2019
Really enjoyable thank you
By Van C V•
Apr 27, 2019
nice course
By KRISHIA M D A•
Apr 30, 2019
thanks!
By Iami G•
Mar 31, 2019
The quizzes could be more creative sometimes, they can get a bit boring.
By Aditya J•
Apr 17, 2019
Its a good course