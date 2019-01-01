Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Junos Concepts (Firewall Filters, IPv6, CoS) by Juniper Networks
About the Course
This course will describe some advanced Junos OS concepts such as firewall filters and their use as a means of protecting a device from excessive traffic. An overview of the benefits and purpose of class of service (CoS) will be provided along with the implementation of traffic classification, queuing, and scheduling. Recommended Juniper Networks Technical Assistance Center (JTAC) procedures will be described along with the Juniper tools available online to help manage and support Juniper products. The course will be rounded out with a discussion of Juniper security concepts and components....