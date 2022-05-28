This course will describe some advanced Junos OS concepts such as firewall filters and their use as a means of protecting a device from excessive traffic. An overview of the benefits and purpose of class of service (CoS) will be provided along with the implementation of traffic classification, queuing, and scheduling. Recommended Juniper Networks Technical Assistance Center (JTAC) procedures will be described along with the Juniper tools available online to help manage and support Juniper products. The course will be rounded out with a discussion of Juniper security concepts and components.
Basic networking knowledge. Getting Started with Juno Operating System Junos Routing, Operations, and Maintenance
- IPv6
- Identify security challenges
- Implement Firewall Filters
- Implement Class of Service
Juniper Networks
At Juniper, we strive to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live.
Advanced Junos Concepts (Firewall Filters, IPv6, CoS)
This course provides students with the foundational knowledge required to work with the Junos operating system and to configure Junos devices. The course then delves into foundational routing knowledge and configuration examples including general routing concepts, routing policy, and firewall filters. Students will gain experience in configuring and monitoring the Junos OS and monitoring basic device operations.
