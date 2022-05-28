In this course, we will explain basic routing concepts including routing policy, routing and forwarding tables, routing instances, and Junos OS routing configuration basics. This course will also explain the concepts and configuration basics of user authentication, the various types of interfaces found on network devices, archiving configurations, configuring and analyzing system logging and tracing, and configuring SNMP for collecting and organizing information about managed devices. Other operational monitoring and maintenance tasks will be explored, including password recovery and how to upgrade Junos OS.
Juniper Networks
Junos Routing, Operations, and Maintenance
About the Introduction to Junos OS Specialization
This course provides students with the foundational knowledge required to work with the Junos operating system and to configure Junos devices. The course then delves into foundational routing knowledge and configuration examples including general routing concepts, routing policy, and firewall filters. Students will gain experience in configuring and monitoring the Junos OS and monitoring basic device operations.
