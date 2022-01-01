- Configure and monitor interfaces
- Move between operational mode and admin. mode
- Configure routing
- Configure Firewall Filters
- Monitor Junos
- Configuring devices
- Monitoring Juniper Network Devices
- Junos OS Administration
- Juniper Networks Hardware
- Traffic Processing
- IPv6
- Identify security challenges
Introduction to Junos OS Specialization
Launch your career as a Network Engineer.. Learn the basics of the Junos Operating System and how to configure Juniper Networks devices.
About this Specialization
Basic networking knowledge. Completed the free Getting Started with Networking 4-hour eLearning course or equivalent knowledge.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Getting Started with Junos Operating System
In this course, you will be introduced to the design and architecture of the Junos operating system (Junos OS)—the operating system used on Juniper’s routing, switching, and security portfolio. This course will explore the Junos OS command line interface (CLI) for configuring, managing, and monitoring Junos OS-powered network devices. The J-Web interface will also be examined as the graphical use interface (GUI) option for configuring, managing, and monitoring Junos OS devices. You will then be shown initial system configuration tasks and some basic interface configuration. A brief overview of Juniper hardware and software products will also be provided.
Junos Routing, Operations, and Maintenance
In this course, we will explain basic routing concepts including routing policy, routing and forwarding tables, routing instances, and Junos OS routing configuration basics. This course will also explain the concepts and configuration basics of user authentication, the various types of interfaces found on network devices, archiving configurations, configuring and analyzing system logging and tracing, and configuring SNMP for collecting and organizing information about managed devices. Other operational monitoring and maintenance tasks will be explored, including password recovery and how to upgrade Junos OS.
Advanced Junos Concepts (Firewall Filters, IPv6, CoS)
This course will describe some advanced Junos OS concepts such as firewall filters and their use as a means of protecting a device from excessive traffic. An overview of the benefits and purpose of class of service (CoS) will be provided along with the implementation of traffic classification, queuing, and scheduling. Recommended Juniper Networks Technical Assistance Center (JTAC) procedures will be described along with the Juniper tools available online to help manage and support Juniper products. The course will be rounded out with a discussion of Juniper security concepts and components.
Juniper Networks
At Juniper, we strive to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live.
