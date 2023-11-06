Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Las organizaciones en el siglo XXI y su relevancia social
This course is part of Organizaciones y recursos humanos en el siglo XXI Specialization

Taught in Spanish

Francisco Javier Tirado Serrano

Instructor: Francisco Javier Tirado Serrano

Beginner level
No prior experience required
8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

This course is part of the Organizaciones y recursos humanos en el siglo XXI Specialization
There are 5 modules in this course

Este curso ofrece de una manera rápida, sintética y precisa las principales dimensiones que permiten definir y entender los procesos básicos que caracterizan a una organización. Por tanto, es una introducción al universo conceptual y operativo de la Psicología de las Organizaciones.

En esta semana se presentarán los elementos que definen una organización en el siglo XXI y se comenzará a trabajar la dimensión de las relaciones de poder como primera característica operacional del fenómeno organizacional.

En esta semana se presentarán las nuevas caracterizaciones de las relaciones de poder en las organizaciones y se describirá en qué consiste la dimensión política que las caracteriza.

En esta semana se presentará la dimensión ética que caracteriza a toda organización y se realizará una primera presentación de cómo opera el conflicto en toda organización.

En esta semana se presentará con cierto detalle en qué consiste ese nuevo tipo de organización que se denomina líving lab.

Instructor

Francisco Javier Tirado Serrano
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
