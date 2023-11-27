¿Cuáles serán los principales retos a la hora de gestionar personas en las organizaciones modernas?, ¿cuál es el papel de la digitalización y la globalización a la hora de organizar los recursos humanos? En este curso se abordan estas cuestiones desde una visión aplicada al mundo del trabajo y desde una perspectiva multicultural. Para ello se abordan las cuestiones clave relacionadas con las principales competencias que se solicitarán a los profesionales al frente de las organizaciones. Se analizarán de forma crítica aspectos como: la negociación, la resiliencia organizativa, el liderazgo o el trabajo remoto, entre otros.
Competencias clave para profesionales de Recursos Humanos
Taught in Spanish
November 2023
4 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
En este curso se abordan los aspectos principales sobre la negociación en entornos de complejidad. Asimismo, se profundiza sobre el concepto de resiliencia, tanto desde el punto de vista organizativo como individual.
1 video7 readings
En esta semana se proporcionan las bases conceptuales sobre la resiliencia organizativa. Asimismo, se practica con herramientas y metodologías que favorecen el desarrollo de la Resiliencia.
14 videos4 readings1 quiz
En esta semana se presentarán los principales modelos del liderazgo moderno, desde una perspectiva aplicada a partir de ejemplos prácticos.
5 videos1 quiz
En esta semana se presentarán las tendencias a la hora de organizar el trabajo y asegurar unes condiciones de trabajo dignes y estimulantes para los colaboradores.
12 videos4 readings1 quiz
En esta semana se abordan los principios teóricos básicos para entender la utilidad del trabajo remoto. Además, se analizan distintos casos y ejemplos reales.
13 videos4 readings1 quiz
