Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Competencias clave para profesionales de Recursos Humanos
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Competencias clave para profesionales de Recursos Humanos

This course is part of Organizaciones y recursos humanos en el siglo XXI Specialization

Taught in Spanish

Irene Carracedo Gil
César Luis Fernandez Llano
Rafa Díaz Cortinas

Instructors: Irene Carracedo Gil

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

This course is part of the Organizaciones y recursos humanos en el siglo XXI Specialization
There are 5 modules in this course

En este curso se abordan los aspectos principales sobre la negociación en entornos de complejidad. Asimismo, se profundiza sobre el concepto de resiliencia, tanto desde el punto de vista organizativo como individual.

En esta semana se proporcionan las bases conceptuales sobre la resiliencia organizativa. Asimismo, se practica con herramientas y metodologías que favorecen el desarrollo de la Resiliencia.

En esta semana se presentarán los principales modelos del liderazgo moderno, desde una perspectiva aplicada a partir de ejemplos prácticos.

En esta semana se presentarán las tendencias a la hora de organizar el trabajo y asegurar unes condiciones de trabajo dignes y estimulantes para los colaboradores.

En esta semana se abordan los principios teóricos básicos para entender la utilidad del trabajo remoto. Además, se analizan distintos casos y ejemplos reales.

Instructors

Irene Carracedo Gil
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
4 Courses10,534 learners
César Luis Fernandez Llano
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
3 Courses264 learners

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

