Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leading and Developing Top Talent by University System of Georgia
About the Course
This course offers seasoned and up-and-coming leaders a clear, concise overview of hiring for team culture, the concepts and practices of building a productive environment for remote and hybrid teams, and leading organizational strategies, which begins with developing a strategic plan, creating SMART goals, and determining the most critical key performance indicators or metrics to manage and measure the plan’s success. Studies have shown that leading and developing talent includes creating a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. As a result, this course provides strategies for identifying, attracting, and retaining a diverse team of employees. Finally, the course includes best practices for coaching and mentoring based on a partnership that provides support and challenging opportunities to employees.
The lessons are structured around the responsibility of a leader to consider all aspects of team development, from the individual employee to the team as a group.
In addition, articles, self-evaluation forms, discussion post activities, and practice questions encourage participants to apply leadership principles to their situations. With a strong foundation in leadership theory and the most recent research, the program is designed for immediate practical application....