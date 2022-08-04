Chevron Left
One of the most challenging problems facing leaders today is navigating change. This course presents a framework for managing change in your team, department, or organization. In this course, participants will understand the fundamentals of change, how to make change happen, and how to evaluate the outcomes. Additionally, the course content discusses creating a change management team and specifies individual roles and responsibilities to communicate the need for change successfully. While providing the best methods for managing change in leadership, processes, culture, and technology, the course also examines strategies for overcoming resistance to change....
