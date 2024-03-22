This course offers an advanced journey into the realm of AI engineering, focusing on the creation, utilization, and management of embeddings in vector databases. Learners will begin by grasping the concept of embeddings and their pivotal role in AI's interpretative processes. The course progresses through practical exercises on setting up environment variables, creating embeddings, and integrating these into vector databases with tools like Supabase.
Learn Embeddings and Vector Databases
This course is part of AI Engineering Specialization
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Included with
Course
What you'll learn
Understand and Create Embedding
Utilize Vector Databases
Implement Advanced AI Solutions
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
January 2024
1 quiz
Course
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There is 1 module in this course
This course provides an in-depth look at AI engineering with a focus on creating and using embeddings in vector databases. Starting with the basics of embeddings, learners will advance through practical tasks involving environment setup, embedding creation, and database integration using tools like Supabase. Challenges will test skills in text pairing, semantic and similarity searches, and crafting AI conversational responses, leading to a final project that solidifies their understanding. This course stands out for its mix of theory and hands-on practice, preparing participants to develop an AI chatbot by the end.
What's included
1 quiz19 plugins
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Machine Learning
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Machine Learning? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.