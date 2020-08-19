Learner Reviews & Feedback for Negotiating Learner Differences: Towards Productive Diversity in Learning by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
An investigation of the dimensions of learner diversity: material (class, locale), corporeal (age, race, sex and sexuality, and physical and mental characteristics) and symbolic (culture, language, gender, family, affinity and persona). Examines social-cultural theories of difference, as well as considering alternative responses to these differences in educational settings - ranging from broad, institutional responses to specific pedagogical responses within classes of students. The course also focuses on the application of learning technologies and new media to meet the needs of diverse populations of learners. Its main practical question is, how do we use educational technologies to create learning environments in which learning experiences can be customized and calibrated to meet the precise needs of particular learners? Topics include: universal design for learning, differentiated instruction systems, and adaptive and personalized learning environments.
By Navin P
•
Aug 19, 2020
Good course! but confined mostly with american race based diversity only. I was expecting diversity in different tenants.
By Lydia R
•
Jan 30, 2020
This was one of the best online course experiences I've had. I truly loved how every module was set up; the speakers were incredible and I would actually be thrilled to study with Mary and Bill at some point in the future - their work truly touched me and I'm hoping to read more of their material on my own time. The concepts that were introduced were truly enriching and the questions asked helped me grow in so many different ways, just looking back to how I approached the first week and that assignment compared to the final week for example. The course pushed me to delve deeper into the materials and I branched out in my readings as a natural consequence, which I am very grateful for, because I've only realized how much more there is to this field and how little I still know. I am so excited to continue my journey in education and I'm forever grateful to all of the professors who contributed to my growth in any way in this course. Thank you, truly! <3
By Johann B
•
Mar 3, 2022
The course content is very good, but the grading system is massively flawed. It relies on at least four people being enrolled in the same stage of the course at the same time for peer review, but looking back at the history of the discussion forum that has almost never seemed to have been the case. It definitely wasn't in mine, and at time of writing I've been unable to complete the course for this reason.