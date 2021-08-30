Learner Reviews & Feedback for Let's talk about it: A Health and Immigration Teach Out by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
As the United States grapples with both the short-term and long-term impacts and considers how different groups and individuals are affected, it can easily become overwhelming to keep up with conversations about health and immigration. Most people can generally agree that health and immigration policy affect ALL communities, families, and individuals in one way or another.
This Teach-Out is designed to help you have a more well-informed discussion about health and immigration.
As part of this Teach-Out, you will hear the first-hand perspectives of researchers, elected officials, healthcare systems, business leaders, and community members. You will get a sneak peek into safe spaces within the immigrant community. Along the way, you will also get to test yourself and your knowledge about immigration and health, and do a fact-check with helpful resources and information. Last but not least, you will share in the spirit of a Teach-Out: bringing people together to learn about and address a current and important topic in society.
At the end of each lesson, you will be asked to practice how to talk about it by sharing your thoughts and reflections on the different topics that were discussed....