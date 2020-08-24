Chevron Left
本課程共有四周，介紹肺的功能、肺癌形成的原因、以及肺癌的分期與治療，完成課程後將對肺癌有初步的認識。 根據衛生福利部統計，民國105年台灣死於肺癌的人數高達9372人，這其中有許多是不吸煙，也沒有家族病史的病患，這些病患對本身如何得到肺癌往往得不到答案。但抬頭看看我們的天空，不論是大陸吹來的沙塵暴，或是我們台灣本島製造的空污，早已將天空蒙上一層灰，因此空污對於肺癌，實在有著密不可分的關聯。其實對於肺癌，有個早期篩檢的利器—低劑量電腦斷層篩檢，這項篩檢無需禁食，也不用打顯影劑，只要五分鐘左右即可完成，只可惜因為需要自費，因此許多人望之卻步，也讓許多人失去了早期篩檢出肺癌的機會。希望藉由這門課可以讓大家對台灣新國病—肺癌有不同的認識，也希望大家能更重視呼吸的健康。...
By Lu L

Aug 24, 2020

Short, Concise and contain all essential to know about lung cancer. Professor CHEN is both a great teacher and doctor, and the patient's testimoniale deliver a real hope to stade 4 lung cancer patients

By Sze T A L

Aug 10, 2018

The course is excellent and I hope to have similar course again through the coursera platform.

By Li, W

Feb 24, 2018

very useful ! Thank you very much

By 黃筠庭

May 3, 2021

他讓我意識到生命的可貴，也讓我更加了解肺癌。

By Tong Z

Jun 11, 2021

Good course to get comprehensive knowledge about lung cancer, but a little too basic. Not too many student in this course thus I waited a long time before my report got scored.

