By Lu L•
Aug 24, 2020
Short, Concise and contain all essential to know about lung cancer. Professor CHEN is both a great teacher and doctor, and the patient's testimoniale deliver a real hope to stade 4 lung cancer patients
By Sze T A L•
Aug 10, 2018
The course is excellent and I hope to have similar course again through the coursera platform.
By Li, W•
Feb 24, 2018
very useful ! Thank you very much
By 黃筠庭•
May 3, 2021
他讓我意識到生命的可貴，也讓我更加了解肺癌。
By Tong Z•
Jun 11, 2021
Good course to get comprehensive knowledge about lung cancer, but a little too basic. Not too many student in this course thus I waited a long time before my report got scored.