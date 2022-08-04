About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • 데이터 관리, 거버넌스, 전처리 옵션 설명

  • 어느 경우에 Vertex AutoML, BigQuery ML, 커스텀 학습을 사용하는지 파악

  • Vertex Vizier 초매개변수 조정 구현

  • Vertex AI를 사용하여 일괄 예측 및 온라인 예측을 생성하고, 모델 모니터링을 설정하고, 파이프라인을 만드는 방법 설명

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 minutes to complete

Module 0 : 소개

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
2
Week 2
24 minutes to complete

Module 1 : ML 엔터프라이즈 워크플로 이해하기: 모듈 소개 및 개요

24 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

기업에서의 데이터

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Module 3 : 머신러닝 및 커스텀 학습의 과학

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

