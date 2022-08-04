이 과정에서는 다양한 ML 비즈니스 요구사항과 사용 사례를 다루는 ML팀의 우수사례를 중심으로 ML 워크플로에 대한 실용적이고 현실적인 접근 방식을 포괄적으로 소개합니다. 이 팀은 데이터 관리 및 거버넌스에 필요한 도구를 이해하고, Dataflow 및 Dataprep에 대한 개괄적인 지식과 BigQuery를 사용한 사전 처리 작업 등을 바탕으로 데이터 사전 처리를 위한 가장 효과적인 접근 방식을 검토해야 합니다.
Machine Learning in the Enterprise - 한국어Google Cloud
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
데이터 관리, 거버넌스, 전처리 옵션 설명
어느 경우에 Vertex AutoML, BigQuery ML, 커스텀 학습을 사용하는지 파악
Vertex Vizier 초매개변수 조정 구현
Vertex AI를 사용하여 일괄 예측 및 온라인 예측을 생성하고, 모델 모니터링을 설정하고, 파이프라인을 만드는 방법 설명
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 minutes to complete
Module 0 : 소개
2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
24 minutes to complete
Module 1 : ML 엔터프라이즈 워크플로 이해하기: 모듈 소개 및 개요
24 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
기업에서의 데이터
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Module 3 : 머신러닝 및 커스텀 학습의 과학
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.