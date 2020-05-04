Chevron Left
Back to Making Architecture

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Making Architecture by IE Business School

4.8
stars
1,127 ratings
363 reviews

About the Course

Making architecture offers a unique insight into the mind and work of an Architect, starting with the basics of the profession and culminating with the production of a scaled site model. The course should act as ideal preparation for those interested in undertaking an undergraduate degree in Architecture, although its flexible, intriguing and enjoyable content makes it accessible for all those looking to increase their knowledge in the field. Delivered primarily by Professors from the IE School of Architecture and design in Segovia (Spain), the course begins by examining the mind-set of an Architect - asking how they think and what they do to train their creative minds, moving on to using inspiration from the environment to stimulate design ideas. Finally, the course concludes by looking at some of the more technical aspects of Architecture - such as composition, form, space and hierarchy - and stressing the importance of creating a story that helps define your design. This fascinating content is delivered principally from the stunning design studio at the IE school of Architecture and features external videos from a few beautiful locations in the city of Segovia. Finally, it includes interviews from Pritzker Prize executive director - and Dean of the school of Architecture and design at IE - Martha Thorne, with a number of award winning practising architects such as Sarah Wigglesworth and Cristoph Ingenhoven....

Top reviews

SK

Sep 7, 2020

The content is really good for beginner architects, the instructors were amazing and supportive. Examples of project and their analysis is really interesting so perhaps more examples could be added

CS

May 26, 2020

Even though it is a very short course, the skills, ideas and knowledge learnt is very useful. I can already think of different ways and new ways to approach my work, designs and daily life.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 367 Reviews for Making Architecture

By Francisco A L R

May 4, 2020

Mixed opinions. The course is extremely useful and helpful for those who are just starting with architecture. It covers most of the basics and makes the students feel excited about the field. Sadly for me it was just that: the basics and nothing else. While I enjoyed key concepts of how to present a project I was hoping to learn a little bit more about structure, materials, at least some basics on general rules of thumb for designing floorplans or something that goes more deep. Some lessons felt VERY repetitive and redundant. However, the tasks were really fun to make and interesting to review. The instructions for each project were good explained and developed. Professors Nenad and David were easy to understand and delivered good classes. It is really hard to understand prof. Manuel... due to his low level of english and pronunciation it is extremely difficult to follow his lessons and most of the time I had to rewatch to understand what he was trying to convey. This is a problem for students who are not native english speakers and need to do an extra effort just to understand the class.

Overall the course is a good as it delivers what it promisses but could be expanded to cover so much more topics.

By Qin L L

May 3, 2019

can't wait to explore more about architecture! I'm applying architecture design as my undergraduate programme

By N.G.S. P

Jun 5, 2018

This course gives a very good introduction to anyone who wants to pursue the course of Architecture or are planning to gain some inputs on how to actually make people-friendly designs.

Also, since I am an architecture student, I found this course as a great reminder to the things and processes of designing anything, which I had forgotten over time (I learn some of these in the bygone years and felt stuck when I had to give a design-oriented solution). This actually freaked me out because I felt like I was stuck, confused, incapable of finding a better solution to some problems and was wondering whether this was good as my career option...

Taking this course, I learnt new things like brain-storming for an active, curios mind exercise, etc. and remembered a lot of essential things that i had skipped in my daily work process. It gave me confidence to look at my problems in a new way and give a variety of solutions.

By Aishwarya G

Jul 3, 2018

A really enjoyable course, which truly succeeds in introducing you to the world of architecture. I would recommend this course to anyone who wants to pursue architecture and wants to have a little peek behind the curtains. The course is very detailed and introduces you to all essential concepts of architecture starting from having the right mindset to creating actual site models.

By Alkhas K

Jan 18, 2017

It was a combination of entertainment, developing various practical skills and getting new experiences. Bravo!

By Raffaella V

Nov 22, 2016

Very interesting and fun course that gets you hands on from day 1 building a project, reviewing the work of your fellow participants and incorporating their feedback into your own design. Well thought out, professionally presented with great videos (and intro tune!) that convey main concepts with ease. I learned a few things and enjoyed myself in the process, so I would recommend it!

By Chia S S

May 26, 2020

Even though it is a very short course, the skills, ideas and knowledge learnt is very useful. I can already think of different ways and new ways to approach my work, designs and daily life.

By Ahmad M M A

Oct 5, 2016

I lack for architecture so much and this course was a good opportunity for me hope more arch courses

By Raúl A M G

May 23, 2019

Curso muy practico, con actividades que despiertas tu interés y creatividad. Muy recomendado.

By Agnieszka T

Feb 11, 2018

This is an excellent course design for beginners but also for people who are already studying architecture and want to get more perspective. I enjoyed every single assignment of it. It gave me a lot of idea what real architecture is all about. The course is very well designed and executed. The teaching materials are clear and easy to follow. The teachers are very professional and excellently prepared for delivering the course.

By Arron D

Jul 20, 2020

I learned a lot of concepts in the field of architecture and have done things I have never done. I loved this short course it made me think a little more and appreciate architecture more

By Hanieh M

Mar 27, 2020

It's a great course to learn design thinking process as an architect. I definitely recommend it especially for those who are new to the field of architecture.

By Ben L

Jul 15, 2017

A very good introduction to the design process of how architects think and design with practical, hands-on activities. Highly recommended.

By Lenny P

Sep 20, 2017

Good introduction to the world of architecture! I highly recommend it to anyone who has interest in building and design.

By valentina b

Dec 21, 2018

Amazing course, if I could chose another university course I would follow architecture

By Aurore D

Nov 20, 2016

Very inteeractive course with a lot of good tips and some good basic in design

By Jean m m

Aug 28, 2017

Very progressive and concise courses and assignments. Great Course!

By Aakash B R

Mar 16, 2017

Doing a project like an architect... it was a good experience

By Priyanka F P

Feb 21, 2019

An excellent course for future architects.

By Francesca M

May 10, 2018

This course was very mind opening

By Yawer S

Apr 19, 2019

Helps you get a general idea about architecture, which is what I was looking for. You'll enjoy it even more if you can and want to put in effort and time in your model, it'll enhance the learning experience.

By Cristain O P

Feb 1, 2019

They are awesome! I learn a lot about architecture with this course and I think they are really great architects.

I hope to meet they someday!

By Othila R M

May 3, 2021

I love this course.It is very nice.I would like to thank all the proffecers and all the crew.I really enjoyed this course and got some important tips for the life.Thank you very very much.!

By Khaled S

Jul 1, 2020

I learned so much from this course that I never knew when it comes to the basics of architecture. The projects were really insightful and fun to do and the whole course is very well made!

By Mehrnoush R

Jun 14, 2020

Where to begin!

This course was beyond good and useful! I have learned so much! My perspective has been changed completely!

Thank you so much for preparing this course for us!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder