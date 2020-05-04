SK
Sep 7, 2020
The content is really good for beginner architects, the instructors were amazing and supportive. Examples of project and their analysis is really interesting so perhaps more examples could be added
CS
May 26, 2020
Even though it is a very short course, the skills, ideas and knowledge learnt is very useful. I can already think of different ways and new ways to approach my work, designs and daily life.
By Francisco A L R•
May 4, 2020
Mixed opinions. The course is extremely useful and helpful for those who are just starting with architecture. It covers most of the basics and makes the students feel excited about the field. Sadly for me it was just that: the basics and nothing else. While I enjoyed key concepts of how to present a project I was hoping to learn a little bit more about structure, materials, at least some basics on general rules of thumb for designing floorplans or something that goes more deep. Some lessons felt VERY repetitive and redundant. However, the tasks were really fun to make and interesting to review. The instructions for each project were good explained and developed. Professors Nenad and David were easy to understand and delivered good classes. It is really hard to understand prof. Manuel... due to his low level of english and pronunciation it is extremely difficult to follow his lessons and most of the time I had to rewatch to understand what he was trying to convey. This is a problem for students who are not native english speakers and need to do an extra effort just to understand the class.
Overall the course is a good as it delivers what it promisses but could be expanded to cover so much more topics.
By Qin L L•
May 3, 2019
can't wait to explore more about architecture! I'm applying architecture design as my undergraduate programme
By N.G.S. P•
Jun 5, 2018
This course gives a very good introduction to anyone who wants to pursue the course of Architecture or are planning to gain some inputs on how to actually make people-friendly designs.
Also, since I am an architecture student, I found this course as a great reminder to the things and processes of designing anything, which I had forgotten over time (I learn some of these in the bygone years and felt stuck when I had to give a design-oriented solution). This actually freaked me out because I felt like I was stuck, confused, incapable of finding a better solution to some problems and was wondering whether this was good as my career option...
Taking this course, I learnt new things like brain-storming for an active, curios mind exercise, etc. and remembered a lot of essential things that i had skipped in my daily work process. It gave me confidence to look at my problems in a new way and give a variety of solutions.
By Aishwarya G•
Jul 3, 2018
A really enjoyable course, which truly succeeds in introducing you to the world of architecture. I would recommend this course to anyone who wants to pursue architecture and wants to have a little peek behind the curtains. The course is very detailed and introduces you to all essential concepts of architecture starting from having the right mindset to creating actual site models.
By Alkhas K•
Jan 18, 2017
It was a combination of entertainment, developing various practical skills and getting new experiences. Bravo!
By Raffaella V•
Nov 22, 2016
Very interesting and fun course that gets you hands on from day 1 building a project, reviewing the work of your fellow participants and incorporating their feedback into your own design. Well thought out, professionally presented with great videos (and intro tune!) that convey main concepts with ease. I learned a few things and enjoyed myself in the process, so I would recommend it!
By Chia S S•
May 26, 2020
Even though it is a very short course, the skills, ideas and knowledge learnt is very useful. I can already think of different ways and new ways to approach my work, designs and daily life.
By Ahmad M M A•
Oct 5, 2016
I lack for architecture so much and this course was a good opportunity for me hope more arch courses
By Raúl A M G•
May 23, 2019
Curso muy practico, con actividades que despiertas tu interés y creatividad. Muy recomendado.
By Agnieszka T•
Feb 11, 2018
This is an excellent course design for beginners but also for people who are already studying architecture and want to get more perspective. I enjoyed every single assignment of it. It gave me a lot of idea what real architecture is all about. The course is very well designed and executed. The teaching materials are clear and easy to follow. The teachers are very professional and excellently prepared for delivering the course.
By Arron D•
Jul 20, 2020
I learned a lot of concepts in the field of architecture and have done things I have never done. I loved this short course it made me think a little more and appreciate architecture more
By Hanieh M•
Mar 27, 2020
It's a great course to learn design thinking process as an architect. I definitely recommend it especially for those who are new to the field of architecture.
By Ben L•
Jul 15, 2017
A very good introduction to the design process of how architects think and design with practical, hands-on activities. Highly recommended.
By Lenny P•
Sep 20, 2017
Good introduction to the world of architecture! I highly recommend it to anyone who has interest in building and design.
By valentina b•
Dec 21, 2018
Amazing course, if I could chose another university course I would follow architecture
By Aurore D•
Nov 20, 2016
Very inteeractive course with a lot of good tips and some good basic in design
By Jean m m•
Aug 28, 2017
Very progressive and concise courses and assignments. Great Course!
By Aakash B R•
Mar 16, 2017
Doing a project like an architect... it was a good experience
By Priyanka F P•
Feb 21, 2019
An excellent course for future architects.
By Francesca M•
May 10, 2018
This course was very mind opening
By Yawer S•
Apr 19, 2019
Helps you get a general idea about architecture, which is what I was looking for. You'll enjoy it even more if you can and want to put in effort and time in your model, it'll enhance the learning experience.
By Cristain O P•
Feb 1, 2019
They are awesome! I learn a lot about architecture with this course and I think they are really great architects.
I hope to meet they someday!
By Othila R M•
May 3, 2021
I love this course.It is very nice.I would like to thank all the proffecers and all the crew.I really enjoyed this course and got some important tips for the life.Thank you very very much.!
By Khaled S•
Jul 1, 2020
I learned so much from this course that I never knew when it comes to the basics of architecture. The projects were really insightful and fun to do and the whole course is very well made!
By Mehrnoush R•
Jun 14, 2020
Where to begin!
This course was beyond good and useful! I have learned so much! My perspective has been changed completely!
Thank you so much for preparing this course for us!