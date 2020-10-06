WB
Apr 22, 2022
I've been in the militery, local, State and federal law enforcement Since i grauduated from high school totaling over 40 years of service to our country. I truly love the work best profesion ever!
KC
Oct 5, 2020
Really easy to follow and pleasant to watch - simplifying how to manage situations for your own and other benefit. Thank you for taking time to put this together. Now I need to practice x
By Kim C•
Oct 6, 2020
Really easy to follow and pleasant to watch - simplifying how to manage situations for your own and other benefit. Thank you for taking time to put this together. Now I need to practice x
By Muhammad R S•
Oct 9, 2020
Good
By Elizabett C•
Dec 26, 2020
Hello Professor Joordens,
I'd like to start by saying thank you to yourself and Dave Haynes for taking the time to assemble and deliver this course. As a retired detective sergeant having served 27 years with the Toronto Police Service, I see the value in what you're teaching here. I've dedicated the past two years to mastering mindfulness and body intuitiveness as a restorative and transcendent practice, post-policing and am very grateful for this time. There is a real need for officers (particularly in the frontlines) to gain greater awareness around the benefits of stress management and mindfulness practices. I was told about this course through my volunteer work with Boots on the Ground. I also volunteer as Director of Peer Support with Toronto Beyond the Blue and would like to incorporate some of this material into our training. I would love the opportunity to speak with you if you'd be kind enough to take a call. I look forward to hearing from you, either way. Stay safe and well.
By Phuntsok C•
Aug 4, 2021
Amazing course! Professor Steve Joordens did an amazing job explaining the 'significance of how self control is strength and calmness is power'. I have renewed appreciation for law enforcement and would love to apply the skillsets learnt, which are applicable not just as a police officer, but in all aspects of your life! Cheers.
By Jessica S•
Nov 12, 2020
Excellent. Practical. A simple, straightforward approach to stress management for yourself and those around you; a highly beneficial practice for all, not just police officers.
By Andrés V R•
Jun 17, 2021
Being from Chile, and not being my mother tongue English, I must admit that at the beginning it was difficult and that is why I continued word for word; As I confused the terms from English to Spanish, at the beginning of the 1st module I did several exams and thus I passed each module until I passed it, I made an effort and I finished it. Very good route, highly recommended for policemen and pilots, (I include myself) and all people subjected to 1000% stress. Very good level and very educational. Congratulations to the instructor!
By Romeu p p•
Dec 28, 2020
Hi!! I am 2nd sergeant of the Military Police of DF, capital of Brazil, Brasília. It was especially for me, this course in the 24-year internship in police service. Stress is more evident at this point in the career, even with more mature age, 49 years, and length of service. I am going to teach myself everyday, I will invest in new skills to practice in my free time, aiming to have a better quality of life.
Thank you for the opportunity and learn here with this course.
By Joel C•
Oct 22, 2021
I seriously took stress for granted, it wasn't something I though that affected my work and family life. After finishing this course I gained a sense of realization that everything that makes me stressed will eventually lead to more chronic problems, mentally and physically. Thank you coursera for this course. I hope that this course be provided for free to all police officers around the world. I will sure practice, practice, practice. Lots of Love from Fiji.
By Nelson S•
Nov 21, 2020
Hello. I would like to thank Prof. JOORDENS and Sgt. HAYNES for putting together this course. The examples used actually relate to the daily stresses of being a police officer. The subject matter is explained in a manner that police officers can sit through and pay attention. We often go through the "mandated" courses just to get that check mark. Thank you very much and I look forward to being a student in many more courses in the near future.
-Nelson-
By PEMS R B B J•
Dec 27, 2020
Thank you very much . this actually help me to know more of myself. and to put names on those things that I personally experiencing as for 21 years as police officer here in the Philippines. and gave practical suggestions on how to handle those things I already identified and acknowledge it existence.
GOD BLESS US ALL POLIICE OFFICERS OUT THERE
PEMS ROGELIO B BASBAS JR. at your service
By Yvonne A•
Jan 4, 2022
This was a great little course for seasoned veterans or new recruits. I plan on having my students do it as part of their course as they all hope to work in law enforcement upon graduating. This course provides excellent tools on mindfulness and how to identify and respond to your own anxiety/stress. Great Job Dr. Joordens Dave!
By Sheri H•
Nov 1, 2021
I am a civilian dispatcher for police and found that this applies to our side of the radio as well in every way ! Perhaps for us the chronic stress is a little more common, but the Gnarly approach would be a great help to us. I'll definitely be checking out the other course as well. Thanks very much !
By Richard S•
Feb 18, 2022
A very simple and informative course with real life skills that helps you understanding and emotional management of others and yourself. The quizzes are also entertaining and a bit funny (which I think is part reducing stress taught within the course, if so quite clever),
By M L•
May 11, 2021
Down to earth easy going guy. Relayed his knowledge in easy to swallow bits and used easily understandable comparisons and metaphors. Offered practical solutions. Seems like he'd be a great shrink. His effort to understand law enforcement professionals s appreciated.
By Alice R•
Aug 9, 2021
I hate quizzes that have more than one correct answer as you mentioned. I appreciate your creation of a quick course that still has punch. Officers/dispatchers can take this and it won't be overwhelming since they have enough to worry about. Thank you!
By Keri A•
Nov 18, 2020
Fantastic course. Easy to understand and follow. Easy to put these concepts into practice, even if you are not a member of the police service, but just have a lot of stress and strain in your work and life.
By Justin P•
Nov 20, 2021
This is a great short course for all officers to "check in" on themselves and others. These simples steps and practices can be positive and beneficial in the policing profession and your personal life.
By William P B•
Apr 23, 2022
I've been in the militery, local, State and federal law enforcement Since i grauduated from high school totaling over 40 years of service to our country. I truly love the work best profesion ever!
By Ishvi D•
Mar 10, 2021
I thank you for this course. It has helped me a lot in understanding police officers. I do Bible lectures with them and this is an additional understanding. God bless you, sir!
By Caleb M•
Jan 3, 2022
Amazing content, even better prof. I will be keeping an eye out for more courses he teaches! I cannot praise how easy he is to listen to, or how knowledgable he is, enough.
By Sarge R•
May 8, 2021
I really enjoyed this course. I thought the Instructor was very knowledgeable and his course is very helpful. I tried his techniques out and I will continue to.
By Clifford J C T•
Feb 12, 2022
As a police officer, the said course is very important to me in how to undestand and manage stress in everyday of conducting policing to different situations.
By Ben D•
Dec 26, 2020
Another great course by Steve Joordens, informative, and easy to follow. I highly recommend this to anyone interested in a future career as a police officer.
By Earl S•
Mar 28, 2021
Thank you for creating this course and sharing the data on stress relief. I will try to practice the relaxation to heal.
By Yasser M•
Oct 10, 2021
Steve is amazing. He talks calmly and clearly which made it easy for me to learn the course. Thank you Steve.