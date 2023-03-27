About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level

Familiarity with Linux or Unix-like operating systems, the command line interface, and the basics of shell scripting.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Automate tasks associated with files, packages, and users

  • Learn the syntax and structure of YAML files

Skills you will gain

  • Devops
  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Configuration Management
  • Automation
  • Troubleshooting
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level

Familiarity with Linux or Unix-like operating systems, the command line interface, and the basics of shell scripting.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Codio

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Introduction to Ansible

4 hours to complete
2 readings
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Automations

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Connecting to Web-Based Systems

4 hours to complete
2 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder