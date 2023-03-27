Learn the essentials to quickly master automation with Ansible!
While this course is designed for learners with limited coding experience, it is helpful (though not required!) to have familiarity with Linux or Unix-like operating systems, the command line interface, and the basics of shell scripting. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours. The modules in this course cover an introduction to Ansible, automations, and connecting to web-based systems.